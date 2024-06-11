Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are channeling their inner Nick Miller and Jessica Day as they adjust to cohabitating together — and with two additional roommates.

During their Monday, June 10, appearance on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, Kelsey, 26, opened up about how the couple’s current living arrangements — a four bedroom, three bathroom home in New Orleans with Kelsey’s two girl friends — came to be after getting engaged on season 28 of The Bachelor.

“I was still working, and so I was like, ‘You know, I gotta go back to my, like, I’m not quitting my job,'” Kelsey recalled saying after cameras stopping rolling. “He was just living with his sister, so I was like, ‘You can move in with me.’ I have a very big room, and my roommates were all in. They’re like, ‘We can’t wait to get to know Joey,’ and it’s kinda like a New Girl situation.”

Joey, for his part, agreed that the duo’s lives look eerily similar to the beloved TV show. “Yeah. I’m on a like, comedy sketch right now. I feel like I’m full-on in a New Girl situation,” he quipped. “There’s three girls and one Joey. I’m just, like, sitting there in the middle of the hallway.”

Kelsey also compared the situation to another famous ensemble TV series, Friends — especially when their roomates’ “boyfriends are over too,” she said — with Joey calling the situation a “great atmosphere to walk into” after living with his sister. He noted that sharing a roof with his sibling was a “strategic” move while serving as the lead for the ABC series.

“Like, I was living in Hawaii. There’s no way I could be living there with the amount that I was gonna be doing with the press going from New York to LA,” he said. “So I was like, ‘I need to either go find a new place, or I have to get into a place that’s gonna let me be able to travel pretty easily on the mainland.’ “

Joey added that it would have been “wrong” to pull Kelsey away from her entire life as she “dropped her whole life” to be a part of The Bachelor. “And I knew that regardless of what was going to happen, my life was going to have to change and go somewhere else,” he said.

“I love being there,” Joey added of his new abode.

Although the duo have made a home “base” out of Kelsey’s digs, they also shared that most of their time since wrapping the show has been spent traveling.

“It’s, like, our closet right now because we’ve been traveling so much,” Kelsey quipped. “Like, that’s just, like, where our clothes are. We unpack and repack to go to the next place right now.”

New Girl aired on Fox for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. The series followed Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) as she moves in with three male strangers, played by Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Damon Wayans Jr. (Wayans departed after the pilot and was replaced by Lamorne Morris’ character, although he did return as a recurring role throughout the series.)

Although the foursome start off as friends, Jess falls for Nick (Johnson) and the two have to navigate cohabiting while going from friends to lovers with their friends close by. The beloved comedy earned five Emmy nominations throughout its run, as well as two Critics Choice Awards.

Kelsey and Joey, meanwhile, have proven to be like Nick and Jess on more than one occasion, often appearing in various hilarious TikTok’s together. Last month, Kelsey took to her Instagram Story to share a hilarious snap of her latest manicure, painted by Joey. Her thumb and pointer finger were left bare, and her middle, ring and pinky fingers featured thick drops of white nail polish on them. She paired the messy mani with chunky rings.

“Joey did my nails,” she captioned the post. “One of his many talents 🥰😍.”