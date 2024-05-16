The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei tried his best to help fiancée Kelsey Anderson get glammed up.

Kelsey, 25, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 15, to share a hilarious snap of her latest manicure, painted by Joey, 28. Kelsey’s thumb and pointer finger were left bare, and her middle, ring and pinky fingers featured thick drops of white nail polish on them. She paired the messy mani with chunky rings.

“Joey did my nails,” Kelsey captioned the post. “One of his many talents 🥰😍,” she joked.

During the New York City getaway, Kelsey and Joey attended the IF premiere on Monday, May 13. She sported a white Miss Circle frock featuring spaghetti straps, lace embellishments and a pleated miniskirt. Kelsey teamed her look with a black YSL purse and strappy gold sandals.

For glam, she donned a full beat including sparkly eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, a warm contour and glossy lips. She paired her long bronde hair down the middle and styled it in beachy waves.

Joey, for his part, looked handsome in a navy blue plaid suit, a white T-shirt and a black leather belt finished with silver hardware.

The couple also stopped at The Spaniard, a popular bar in New York’s West Village, with Bachelor Nation’s Charity Lawson and her fiancé, Dotun Olubeko. (Joey met Charity during her season 20 of The Bachelorette. She sent him home at the final rose ceremony and got engaged to Dotun, 31.)

Joey and Kelsey met while filming his season 28 of The Bachelor. After the couple got engaged, they explained that they are first spending time in Kelsey’s hometown, New Orleans, before moving to the Big Apple in the summer.

The duo exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about their excitement to live together.

“I think what I’m most excited about is the ability to be around each other so much,” Joey told Us. “We finally will be able to just do small things together.”

Kelsey added, “I don’t know if it’s all the early 2000s rom-coms that I’ve watched, but something about [New York] is so intriguing to me.” She continued, “I don’t care if I hate it or love it; I just need to go experience it, and Joey’s fully supporting that.”