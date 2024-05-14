Emily Blunt just wore the perfect spring-time date night look while out with her husband, John Krasinski.

Blunt, 41, accompanied Krasinski, 44, to the New York City premiere of IF on Monday, May 13. There, she wore a flowy multi-toned pink patterned dress featuring long bell sleeves, a belted waist and a plunging neckline. Blunt accessorized the look with a silver necklace and wore her hair down in loose waves. She coordinated her makeup with the dress and sported dewy pink blush and matching pink lipstick.

Krasinski, for his part, opted for a navy double-breasted suit which he wore over a black and white patterned shirt and white sneakers.

IF, which is set to be released on Friday, May 17, follows Bea, a young girl who gains the ability to see the imaginary friends of people who have already grown up. In addition to Krasinski, the film also stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Fiona Shaw.

Krasinski not only acted in the movie, but he also wrote and directed it. In an interview with CBS published on Monday, May 13, The Office alum revealed that being a father inspired him to create it.

“I made this movie for my kids,” he told the publication, referring to his two daughters — Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7 — who he shares with Blunt. He added that he personally called each cast member on the phone to ask if they would be willing to star in the movie.

“I just called everyone up and said ‘Listen, you have no reason to do this. It’s a movie about imaginary friends. It’s also helping kids cope with growing up and stuff like that,’” he told CBS. “And I said ‘If you want to do it, great.’ I’ve never had quicker yeses in my life.”