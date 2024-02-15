Over a decade since its finale, fans have held out hope that the cast of The Office would travel back to Scranton, Pennsylvania, and the cast primarily seems to be all-in.

Inspired by the U.K. series of the same name, The Office chronicled the day-to-day of paper company Dunder Mifflin during its nine-season run. Shot in faux-documentary style, the comedy centered around manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his employees, Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Jim Halbert (John Krasinski), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and many others.

Since NBC closed its chapter on the show in 2013, rumors have swirled about a potential revival with multiple outlets reporting in December 2017 that it was in the works. Despite never coming to fruition, showrunner Greg Daniels addressed the idea in 2023 — and didn’t shut it down.

In an interview with Collider, he hinted that there was potential for something to happen in the future, saying, “When there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”

Keep scrolling for everything the cast members have said about a revival:

Brian Baumgartner

Baumgartner said he’s game to reprise his role as Kevin Malone — but he has one condition before doing so.

“If Greg Daniels was involved, then yeah, of course,” Baumgartner exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2024.

While noting that nothing’s set in stone right now, Baumgartner hinted “maybe someday,” saying, “I think at some point we’ll be back together, but there’s no immediate plans.”

Angela Kinsey

Kinsey, who played Angela Martin, told Us in 2017 to “sign [her] up” for a revival, and she doubled down on her claim years later.

When Kinsey was asked whether she would do a potential movie adaption of The Office she said during an episode of her and Fischer’s “Office Ladies” podcast in January 2024 that she “would do it for [her] kids” because “they would think that’s fun.”

Steve Carell

Carell shut down the idea of a relaunch while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, saying he wouldn’t even consider it.

“I don’t want to be a jerk about it, but I think people who like the show originally would want it to come back exactly the way it was, but that could never happen,” he said in November 2017. “I kind of don’t want to do it because I love the show so much. I think people would be disappointed, I really do.”

Rainn Wilson

Wilson voiced his support in returning to his character, saying he’d “love to revisit The Office.”

“I’ve told Greg Daniels that I would love to do something,” he told Collider in September 2020. “Maybe someday we’ll do something. It’s funny, I hear things like, ‘We can’t do anything because we ended this show perfectly, and we don’t wanna do anything else.’ But then, someone will send some idea that’s just preposterous and I don’t know what to think.”

He continued, “Hopefully, one day. The fans would really love it. That’s the thing that counts the most. The fans would really love to see those characters again and have an experience with them.”

John Krasinski

One of the biggest stars to emerge from the show, Krasinski had nothing but positive things to say about his time on the show, and would want to run it back.

“The Office was absolutely everything to me,” he told Esquire in February 2020. “I mean it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for [his character] Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Krasinski previously said yes to the idea during a February 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, “Oh my god, are you kidding? I would love to. I’d love to get that gang back together.”

Leslie David Baker

Baker was ready to reprise his role as Stanley Hudson in a spinoff series titled Uncle Stan, which was set to follow Stanley coming out of retirement in Florida and moving to Los Angeles to help his nephew with a failing business.

After receiving over $110,000 in donations from fans, the actor issued refunds back in August 2023 because the project “took longer than anticipated due to circumstances beyond our control,” he explained via Instagram.

Jenna Fischer

While initially expressing her doubts, Fischer voiced a similar stipulation to Baumgartner when it came to doing a hypothetical movie adaption of the sitcom.

“OK, as long as Greg is writing it and he’s in charge of it, then I say yes,” Fischer said on her and Kinsey’s “Office Ladies” podcast in January 2024.

Ellie Kemper

When asked about a potential revival of The Office, Kemper, who played Erin Hannon, disappointed fans with her answer.

“I would love for there to be a reboot, but I don’t think there will be. So, that’s a sad answer, but maybe in like a reunion episode that would be fun,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2019.

BJ Novak

Novak expressed his hesitancy about reviving his character of Ryan Howard, and the show as a whole.

“I think it needs to be approached as an artistic decision, not as a financial decision. I worry that there’s so much financial pressure, understandably, to mine this precious metal in the ground called The Office reboot, spinoff or whatever,” he explained to Deadline in August 2022.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling, who starred as Kelly Kapoor, said she’d be “excited and supportive” of a revival if it was created by Daniels.

“It had to be the right person steering the ship, but if it was Greg, who was the mastermind of the American Office, it would be a great show,” she told StyleCaster in August 2021.

Oscar Nunez

Nunez, who played Oscar Martinez, voiced his doubts about The Office returning to the big screen, saying he only thinks it would happen for a Christmas special or “some one-off thing.”

“And even that is probably not going to happen, but that would be the only way I could say anything like that happening. Sorry to say,” he told Metro Philadelphia in September 2018.

Phyllis Smith

Smith, who played Phyllis Vance, gushed via Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that “it would be a really great idea” to get the cast back together in some capacity.

“It was such a joy to work with those people, so any time they want to pull us back together, I’d be on board immediately,” she said.

Ed Helms

When asked whether he’d want to revisit his role as Andy Bernard, Helms exclaimed on Today in April 2021, “Guys, of course. This is the thing. The cast of The Office loves that show as much as the fans.”

Craig Robinson

“Anything to do with The Office I would revisit,” Robinson, who played Darryl Philbin, told International Business Times in January 2017.

Creed Bratton

While saying he would reprise his role as Creed Bratton, a fictionalized version of himself, he conveyed his skepticism towards a revival.

“If there were all these younger kids and some of us old characters still there, they brought in new people, and it was funny — would they get the magic?” he told Bustle in February 2018. “It’d be doubtful, but it could happen. Would lightning strike twice in the bottle? I don’t know.”