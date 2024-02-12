Actor Brian Baumgartner is down to reprise his role as Kevin Malone on The Office in a potential revival — on one condition.

“If [showrunner] Greg Daniels was involved, then yeah, of course,” Baumgartner, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly at Rob Gronkowski’s pre–Super Bowl Gronk Beach party in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10.

While rumors of a revival of the hit sitcom have been swirling for years, Baumgartner noted that nothing concrete is in the works right now. “Maybe someday,” he shared. “I think at some point we’ll be back together, but there’s no immediate plans.”

The Office followed the hilarious workplace hijinks of the staff of Dunder Mifflin, a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The sitcom, based on the U.K. series of the same name, ended its nine-season run on NBC in May 2013.

Nearly 10 years later, Baumgartner said he still doesn’t get tired of being recognized as his iconic character, Kevin. “I appreciate and am a fan of the show myself, so when I meet people who are fans of the show, I appreciate it,” he told Us. “It’s always nice.”

Multiple outlets reported in December 2017 that an Office reboot was in the works without original star Steve Carell, who played Dunder Mifflin regional manager Michael Scott for seven seasons. While the series never came to fruition, hopes of a revival were reignited last fall after Puck News reported a reboot was expected to be announced following the conclusion of the Writers Guild of America strike, which ended in September 2023.

At the time, Daniels, 60, clarified that the news was simply speculatory. “The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a Puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot,” he told Collider in October 2023.

The executive producer didn’t completely shut down the idea of bringing back The Office. “When there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it,” he teased.

Baumgartner is one of many Office stars who have expressed their hopes for a revival over the years. “I mean, I would do it,” Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin, said on her and Jenna Fischer’s “The Office Ladies” podcast last month. “I would do it for my kids because I think they would think that’s fun.”

Fischer, who portrayed Pam Beesly, echoed Baumgartner’s comments, stating, “As long as Greg is writing it and he’s in charge of it, then I say yes.”

John Krasinski, who played fan-favorite Jim Halpert, shared his desire for an onscreen Office reunion back in February 2020. “I mean it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim,” he shared in an interview with Esquire. “That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn