Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey would be game to reprise their roles in a movie adaptation of The Office.

In a teaser clip for the Wednesday, January 31, episode of the “Office Ladies” podcast, cohosts Fischer, 49, and Kinsey, 52, were asked by their guest, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, whether they would do a potential movie based on the hit sitcom.

“So let’s say that there’s not a reboot series, but what if there was a movie?” Cranston, 67, said. “Something where we can see where these people are — these people in the entire cast that we’re curious about. We wondered at the end, where did they go, what did become of them?”

While Kinsey replied that she “would do it for [her] kids” because “they would think that’s fun,” Fischer expressed her doubts, noting that she only trusts showrunner Greg Daniels.

Related: 'The Office' Cast Then and Now: Photos It’s been more than 15 years since viewers first followed the employees at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company on The Office. The sitcom, which premiered on NBC March 24, 2005, starred Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesley), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), […]

“Greg is signed on in this hypothetical,” Kinsey confirmed, to which Fischer replied, “OK, as long as Greg is writing it and he’s in charge of it, then I say yes.”

With this momentum, Cranston suggested that they should “get Greg on the phone.” He even offered to be an extra in this hypothetical movie, playing “a crossing guard or something like that.”

“Maybe you’re one of Dwight’s hired hands on Schrute farms,” Kinsey suggested before Cranston replied, “Now why would I be the hired hand and not the foreman?”

Inspired by the U.K. series of the same name, The Office followed paper company Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania, during its nine-season run. The show centered around manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his employees, and included names like Fischer, Kinsey, who portrayed Pam Beesley and Angela Martin, respectively, as well as John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak and more.

Related: TV Reboots and Revivals: A Full Guide to What’s Coming It looks like you can go home again! Over the past few years, television has been overtaken by returning shows long (and not-so-long) after cancellation. From sitcoms and game shows to dramas and cartoons, the list of TV reboots and revivals is a long one. While some series, including Frasier and True Blood have only […]

Since the NBC series came to a close in 2013, fans have been hoping for a potential reboot or revival. Last year, Puck News reported that The Office was returning. Daniels, 60, later addressed the idea — and didn’t shut it down.

“Well, I think that it’s very speculative,” Daniels told Collider in December 2023. “The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a Puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot.”

Daniels hinted that there was potential for something to happen in the future, adding, “When there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.” He also noted that the advancements in technology over the past decade would present an “interesting” challenge.

“When you watch old movies it’s like a game to identify what wouldn’t work when everybody had a cell phone,” he explained. “Like, all the story moves of people like, ‘Oh, they just missed you. Oh, dang.’ Now maybe I’ll get on that boat and go to, you know, it’s just like, ‘Oh, how frustrating if you only had a cell phone.’ I mean, it’s an interesting question for sure.”