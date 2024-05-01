Emily Blunt is thanking Taylor Swift for a very special moment the singer shared with her oldest child.

The Oppenheimer star, 41, is an acknowledged Swiftie, and her daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, have met Swift, 34. During an appearance on the Monday, April 29, episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Blunt recalled when the 14-time Grammy winner uplifted Hazel at a time when she needed a boost in confidence.

“She was so nice to my kids,” Blunt said. “My oldest kid has just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift goes, ‘God, look at you, you’re just this ‘60s Beatnik cool kid. I love your style.'”

“I thought my child was going to faint,” Blunt continued. “It was the best thing anyone has done for my child.”

When Stern responded, “That’s so sweet that she did that,” Blunt added, “She’s really cool, yeah, she’s very cool.”

Blunt shares Hazel and Violet with her husband, John Krasinski, whom she married in July 2010.

Blunt’s love for Swift is prevalent in her upcoming movie, The Fall Guy, in which she stars opposite Ryan Gosling. In a very tender moment in the film, which premieres on Friday, May 3, Gosling, 43, cries to Swift’s breakup anthem “All Too Well” while sitting in a car alongside Blunt’s character, Jody Moreno.

Earlier this month, Gosling admitted to being deep in his feelings crying to the song, and joked that he was totally taken by surprise that the vulnerable moment made it in the movie.

“That was actually just me,” Gosling quipped to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Tuesday, April 23. “I didn’t know they were filming.”

The Fall Guy is based on the 1980s television series of the same name which starred Lee Majors. In the film version, Gosling portrays past-his-prime stuntman Colt Seavers, with Blunt playing a former camera operator-turned-director who also happens to be Colt’s ex-girlfriend.

In describing the Swiftie moment from the film, Blunt joked that she couldn’t get Gosling “out of his emotions in that scene,” adding that the song was “so perfect.”

Swift originally released “All Too Well” on her fourth studio album, Red, in 2012. Following a dispute regarding the ownership of her masters, Swift re-recorded the song as “Taylor’s Version” and released a “10 Minute Version” as part of her November 2021 re-released album, Red (Taylor’s Version).

Last month, Gosling and Blunt performed their own version of “All Too Well” when the Barbie star hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time on April 13 to promote The Fall Guy.

“Don’t worry, I’m not gonna make any jokes about Ken,” he teased at the top of the show, referring to his character from Barbie. “Because it’s not funny. Ken and I … we had to break up.”

Gosling said he got in “too deep” with Ken, adding that leaving the character behind felt like the end of a relationship. “And for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help,” he continued. “The music of the great Taylor Swift.”

After watching the SNL performance, Swift was full of praise.

“All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!!” the 14-time Grammy winner wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 14, alongside a clip from the episode. “Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING.”