Emily Blunt is just one of her family’s many talented members.

Before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Emily grew up in South West London as the second eldest of parents Oliver Simon Peter Blunt and Joanna Blunt’s four children. The couple also share daughters Felicity and Susannah Blunt and son Sebastian Blunt.

In a March 2011 interview with Parade.com, Emily joked that her childhood experiences with her siblings were part of the reason she was holding off on having kids following her 2010 wedding to husband John Krasinski.

“I grew up with a younger brother and sister who are quite a bit younger than me,” she shared at the time. “So, at 8 years old, I was sitting there with a baby, probably really pissed off [because] he was puking on me.” (Emily and Krasinski went on to welcome two daughters, Hazel and Violet.)

The Oppenheimer actress has stepped out with her family at many events over the years, including hanging out with Felicity and her husband, Stanley Tucci, at the 2018 premiere of her and Krasinski’s horror flick, A Quiet Place, and bringing her parents as her dates to the 2024 BAFTAs.

Keep scrolling to get to know Emily Blunt’s family:

Oliver Simon Peter Blunt

Emily’s father, Oliver, works as a barrister, a.k.a. a type of U.K. lawyer, and is the son of former British Army officer Major General Peter Blunt.

In a February 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Emily recalled her father taking her to a video store every Friday night as a kid to pick out new movies to watch, after which she would return home with “something wildly inappropriate.” She added: “I’ll never forget that scene in Pretty Woman where she fans out all the condoms. I remember saying to Dad, ‘What are those?’ Parenting was really different in the Seventies and Eighties.”

Ahead of the 2024 Oscars, Emily revealed to People the sweet reason she hoped to take her parents as her date the awards ceremony, at which was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Oppenheimer. “It’s my dad’s birthday that weekend,” she shared.

Joanna Blunt

Joanna, whose maiden and stage name is Joanna Mackie, worked as an actress throughout the 70s and 90s in projects such as Break Point, The Bill and Grange Hill. Rather than be inspired to follow in her mother’s acting footsteps, Emily told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020 that she her mom’s acting career initially deterred her from pursing it herself.

“I think that’s part of the reason I wasn’t terribly ambitious, because my mother was brilliant, and had too many children, a really busy husband, and didn’t know how to juggle it all,” she explained. “I’d seen within my own family that the business can be really cruel, so why would I want to do that?” According to multiple outlets, Joanna has gone on to work as a teacher.

Felicity Blunt

After initially studying to become a barrister like her father, Emily’s older sister Felicity became a literary agent at the U.K. talent agency Curtis Brown. “I represent authors that span the literary to commercial spectrum, including Booker Prize shortlisted Claire Keegan, Women’s Prize shortlisted Meg Mason, Rosamund Lupton, Renée Knight and Gillian McAllister in addition to NYT bestselling debut authors Abi Daré and Bonnie Garmus,” her official Curtis Brown bio reads.

It’s thanks to Emily that she met her husband, Tucci, as the actors starred alongside each other in 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada. Felicity and Stanley wed six years after meeting at the film’s premiere and welcomed their son Matteo in 2015 and daughter Emilia in 2018. (Stanley also shares twins Isabel and Nicolo and daughter Camilla with his late wife, Kate Tucci, who died of breast cancer in 2009.)

“Felicity has been so incredible, taking on a widower and three children whose mother died,” he told BBC Radio’s Desert Island Discs in July 2023. “That’s a huge thing at a very young age too. If anybody made things better for all of us, it’s her. She’s the one.”

Sebastian Blunt

Just like Emily, her younger brother, Sebastian, went on to become an actor. He has appeared in shows such as Doctors and Last Light and portrayed Prince Edward in season 6 of The Crown.

He has also shared the screen with his big sister in films such as Edge of Tomorrow and Jungle Cruise, and even appeared in a 2019 episode of Krasinski’s Prime Video series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Susannah Blunt

Not much is known about Emily’s younger sister, as she has seemingly stayed out of the spotlight over the years. However, Emily revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020 that Susannah worked as a veterinarian and was also “an incredible opera singer,” even noting that she and Susannah sang at Felicity and Stanley’s 2012 wedding.

Crispin Blunt

Emily’s paternal uncle has served as a Member of Parliament in England since 1997, representing Reigate in Surrey. Outside of politics, Crispin is an “avid Cricketer” and is a member of the MCC and the Lords and Commons Cricket Club, according to his website.

Crispin separated from his wife, Victoria, in August 2010 after deciding to “come to terms with his homosexuality,” per a statement released by his office at the time.

He was arrested in October 2023 on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances and was released on bail. “It has been reported that an MP was arrested yesterday in connection with an allegation of rape. I am confirming that MP was me,” he said in a statement at the time, according to The Guardian. “The fact of the arrest requires a formal notification of the speaker and the chief whip. … The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to cooperate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge.”

In January 2024, he was re-bailed until April 2024.

John Krasinski

Emily met her husband through a mutual friend in 2008. Krasinski proposed after less than a year of dating in 2009 and the two tied the knot the following year. The couple have gone on to appear in a number of projects together, most notably Krasinski’s feature directing debut, 2018’s A Quiet Place, and it’s 2020 sequel.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere in my life without her,” Krasinski gushed in a December 2022 interview with Parade.com. “On a daily basis, but certainly in a career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do. So I look forward to the next day cause I know it’ll be better than the one before.”

Hazel and Violet

Emily and Krasinski welcomed their daughters, Hazel and Violet, in 2014 and 2016, respectively. “I don’t know if any parent thinks they’re ever juggling it well,” Emily told E! News of being a parent in November 2022. “I’ve just surrendered to: ‘This is our life.’ I guess that’s all we’ve ever known and it’s all my kids have ever known. … They’ve got that ownership of us as parents. It’s not they’re not like running to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble.”

Emily has also opened up about the struggle of maintaining a healthy work/life balance, something that led her to take an acting break in 2023. “There are cornerstones of the girls’ day that I don’t want to compromise on – like, ‘Will you wake me up, take me to school, pick me up and put me to bed?’” she told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2023. “And I just want to be able to say, yes, yes, yes. It’s such an exhale for me to be able to do that.”