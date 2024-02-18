Emily Blunt turned the 77th British Academy Film Awards into a family affair, bringing her parents as her red carpet dates.

Blunt, 40, stepped out on the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 18, in a sheer metallic, beaded Elie Saab gown with cutouts on her waist. As the actress walked the red carpet, she was joined by mom Joanna and dad Oliver. The trio sweetly held hands for the camera.

Blunt scored a nomination at this year’s BAFTAs for her performance in Oppenheimer. She is up against Danielle Brooks, Claire Foy, Sandra Hüller, Rosamund Pike and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in the best actress in a supporting role category.

Blunt also met up with fellow actresses Emma Stone and Margot Robbie on the red carpet, posing for a group photo. (Stone, 35, and Robbie, 33, are both up for best actress in a leading role for their respective roles in Poor Things and Barbie.)

Blunt has typically brought her husband, John Krasinski, as her red carpet date during this year’s awards season. The couple, who wed in 2010, attended last month’s Golden Globes arm in arm. While Krasinski, 44, was proud to serve as his wife’s plus-one, social media lip readers thought they caught him whispering the word “divorce” or the phrase, “I can’t wait to get through this.”

Us Weekly subsequently confirmed that Blunt and Krasinski had not hit a rough patch in their marriage.

“There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

Blunt and Krasinski have been together since 2008. They went on to welcome daughters Hazel and Violet in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Blunt recently took a step back from Hollywood to prioritize her family.

“It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know. But this year I’m not working,” she said during an appearance on iHeartRadio‘s “Table for Two” podcast in July 2023. “My oldest baby is 9 — like, we’re in the last year of single digits — and I just feel there’s cornerstones to their day that [are] so important when they’re little.”

Blunt continued at the time: “And it’s [them asking], ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”