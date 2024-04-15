Taylor Swift is just like Us — she can’t stop singing Ryan Gosling‘s version of “All Too Well.”

Swift, 34, praised Gosling’s playful cover following his latest appearance on Saturday Night Live. “All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 14, alongside a clip from the episode. “Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING.”

Gosling, 43, hosted SNL for the third time on Saturday, April 13, promoting his movie The Fall Guy. “Don’t worry, I’m not gonna make any jokes about Ken,” he teased at the top of the show, referring to his character from 2023’s Barbie. “Because it’s not funny. Ken and I … we had to break up.”

Gosling said he got in “too deep” with Ken, teasing that leaving the character behind felt like the end of a relationship. “And for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help,” he continued. “The music of the great Taylor Swift.”

Related: Scarlett Johansson and More Memorable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameos Saturday Night Live’s hosts and musical guests are typically the center of attention each week — but sometimes more famous faces steal the show. Tyler Cameron crashed Kim Kardashian’s hosting debut in October 2021, joining her for a Bachelor-inspired sketch. “That [experience] was incredible,” the Bachelor Nation alum exclusively told Us Weekly weeks after he […]

Sitting at a piano, Gosling donned a pair of stylish sunglasses as Swift’s “All Too Well” began to play. “I shredded Venice Beach, it’s true / My clothes were tight but something about that spandex felt so right,” he sang, tweaking the lyrics to fit Ken’s story.

Instead of Swift’s iconic scarf, Gosling sang about leaving Ken’s rollerblades at Barbie’s house. “Oh that sweet definition of my washboard abs / Singing into Indigo Girls in the car with Babs,” he continued. “If I said I was going fine, you know I’d be lying / ‘Cause I was just Ken and now I’m just Ryan.”

The ballad was soon interrupted by Gosling’s Fall Guy costar Emily Blunt, who entered to thunderous applause. “Look at you, you’re Kenning right now. And I hate that there’s even a verb,” she said, telling Gosling he was “embarrassing” himself and encouraging him to “move on.”

Despite her efforts to help Gosling let go, Blunt eventually caved and began to sing about a former character of her own: Oppenheimer‘s Kitty. “Father of the atom bomb and a bottle of Jack / I used to be the alcoholic wife of a dude in the hat,” she sang. “Talkin’ to Albert Einstein, sipping a margarita / With Sir Christopher Nolan in the back of a Kia.”

Related: Josh Hutcherson and More Stars Remember Their 1st Times Hosting 'SNL' Saturday Night Live’s stage has played host to icons from Harry Styles to Betty White, and many of its celebrity guests have gushed over reaching the impressive career milestone. “I can’t believe I am hosting Saturday Night Live. I’m not sure many of you know that I’m 88 and a half years old,” White, who […]

The twosome joined forces to reminisce on the “Barbenheimer summer” before finally wishing both movies “farewell.”

While Swift has been known to make a surprise cameo on the NBC series — she dropped by last fall to introduce her friend and musical guest Ice Spice — the songwriter was on the West Coast this weekend with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The couple supported Swift’s pal Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers during their Coachella performance on Saturday.

“Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set. … [It] looked like they were having the best time and very much in love.”