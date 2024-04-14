Ryan Gosling is no longer “just Ken” and is ready to hang up his rollerblades for good.

“It’s great to be back here hosting SNL. I’m here because of my new movie, The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt. So, don’t worry: I’m not going to make any jokes about Ken because it’s not funny,” Gosling, 43, quipped in his Saturday Night Live monologue on Saturday, April 13. “Ken and I, we had to break up [because] we went too deep and it’s over, so I’m not going to talk about it.”

He continued, “I actually am going to talk about it a little bit. I have to because, you know, when you play a character that hard [for] that long, just letting go feels like a breakup. And for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help: the music of the great Taylor Swift.”

Gosling, whose role of Ken in 2023’s Barbie scored him an Oscar nomination earlier this year, sat down at a grand piano and started playing a Ken-centric rendition of Swift’s “All Too Well.”

“I shredded Venice Beach, it’s true / My clothes were tight but something about that spandex felt so right,” Gosling sang, tweaking the original lyrics to fit Barbie storylines. “I left my rollerblades in that big pink house / But I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear it right now.”

He further belted out: “Oh that sweet definition of my washboard abs / Singing into Indigo Girls in the car with Babs. If I said I was going fine, you know I’d be lying / ‘Cause I was just Ken and now I’m just Ryan.”

Gosling’s musical soliloquy was soon interrupted by Blunt, 41, herself, who questioned why her Fall Guy costar was fixated on Barbie instead of promoting their upcoming action flick.

“We had a whole Fall Guy monologue planned with a bunch of stunts, it was going to be epic,” Blunt said. “I was gonna hit you with things and instead you’re singing about Ken — again.”

Gosling, however, posited that the two were not “totally unrelated” since he listened to “All Too Well” by Swift, 34, while he filmed The Fall Guy. “In a way, I’m doing exactly what we talked about,” he added.

Blunt tried to shut down Gosling’s song, but he just couldn’t move on.

“Because here we are again, on that technicolor beach / I didn’t win the Oscar / It was just out of reach,” Gosling sang. “I was there, bleach-blond hair / Now it’s time to wish Fit Ken farewell.”

Blunt reluctantly joined in to say goodbye to her role in Oppenheimer, the 2023 Oscar-winning epic about the making of the nuclear bomb.

“Father of the atom bomb and a bottle of Jack / I used to be the alcoholic wife of a dude in the hat,” Blunt crooned of her character, Kitty Oppenheimer. “Talkin’ to Albert Einstein, sipping a margarita / With Sir Christopher Nolan in the back of a Kia.”

The two actors then sang together, fully ending any lingering rivalry between Barbie and Oppenheimer following its shared July 2023 theatrical release date.

“You really should see the Fall Guy,” they sang in unison. “But I just can’t seem to let Ken go. ‘Cause here we are again back in 2023 / With the Barbenheimer summer, it was just you and me. Drunk on beer / No body hair / Now it’s time to wish it all farewell. We were Kitty and Ken. And I wish you could have seen us / You were loyal to the end and your guy had no penis.”

They conclude, “Must confess / We’re a mess doing press. Now it’s time to wish Ken and Kitty / Both of them / Farewell.”

Gosling then attempted to blow out a memorial candle to Ken, but the flame reignited. “That’s right because Ken will never die,” the actor proclaimed.

Blunt wasn’t the only surprise guest to appear on Saturday’s episode. Former SNL cast member and Gosling’s Barbie costar Kate McKinnon returned for the cold open, reprising her “Close Encounter” character, before college basketball star Caitlin Clark appeared on “Weekend Update” to discuss the WNBA Draft. Chris Stapleton, who was the episode’s musical guest, also appeared in a country-inspired lyrical sketch with Gosling and the rest of the SNL cast.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.