To many, he’s just Ken. But to Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling is also known as her longtime love.

“So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars,” Mendes, 49, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 24. “So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

While cheering on her partner, with whom she shares daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, Mendes also posted several movie reviews that called Gosling, 43, “cringe” and poked fun at his character’s signature bleach blond hair.

The post comes one day after Gosling earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Barbie. While Gosling earned a nod for Best Supporting Actor, costar Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig’s names were noticeably absent.

After the nominations broke, Gosling — who’s now a three-time Oscar nominee — voiced his frustration in a statement. (Gosling had received Best Actor nominations for 2006’s Half Nelson and 2016’s La La Land.)

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” Gosling wrote on Tuesday, January 23. “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

He continued: “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Gosling also shared his appreciation for the recognition, noting that he’s “extremely honored” to be listed alongside “such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films.”

“I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” he added, extending his congratulations to costar America Ferrera, who earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Barbie.

Gosling received the love back from Ferrera, 39, who commented a sweet message on Mendes’ post.

“He is brilliant as Ken!” she wrote on Tuesday. “Pulled off a triple somersault performance! We’re so lucky it was him and I’m so grateful for the way he showed up with his super stardom, and continues to show up to support all the women in this process!! He is a class act and insanely deserving and talented.”

Barbie has the chance to bring home several of the coveted statues as the film received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Original Song (Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s “I’m Just Ken” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

The Oscars air on ABC Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET.