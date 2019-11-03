Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Gigi Hadid were among the friends and family who paid tribute to Kendall Jenner on her 24th birthday on Sunday, November 3.

“It’s your birthday boo!! I pray everyone is singing Happy birthday @kendalljenner!!” Khloé, 35, captioned a series of 10 photos and videos with her half-sibling. “Kendall you are one of the most loyal rare gentle souls I’ve ever known! Since the day that you were born, you have made all of my days brighter! I am so incredibly honored that I was chosen to be your sister but it’s an even bigger honor that we have chosen to be one another’s best friends.”

“I am so lucky to have someone as selfless and loving as you by my side. I love you, I respect you, I value everything that you are,” she continued. “I pray today, that you are showered with love. That every wish you’ve ever had comes true! I love you so much. As lame as this sounds I feel like I love my siblings more and more every day. Happy birthday Kenny!! We celebrate you always sister.”

Kim, 39, shared a throwback photo on Instagram with the supermodel and wrote, “My baby Kenny @kendalljenner Happy Birthday. You are the sweetest doll in the world. I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you today.”

“LOVE YOU SISTER,” Jenner replied.

Mom Kris Jenner, who shares Kendall and sister Kylie Jenner with ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, also posted a sweet birthday greeting on Instagram that featured a number of pics of Kendall as a kid with Kylie, 22.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day,” Kris, 63, wrote. “You are so beautiful inside and out and I’m so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine. Have the best day, birthday girl!! You are my heart, ❤️ Mommy #HappyBirthdayKendall 🎂”

She also shared three then and now photos of Kendall in a tutu.

“Happy birthday aunty kenny!!” big sister Kourtney Kardashian captioned a series of Instagram Story photos that showed the pair together and Kendall snuggling with nephew Reign Disick.

But it wasn’t just Kendall’s famous family who shared birthday wishes — her celebrity pals including Stella Maxwell, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin also posted their congratulations.

“Wishing u the Happiest bday and year Kenny,” Gigi Hadid captioned a photo of the pair on a shoot. “I love you!”

Baldwin shared seven photos with her pal on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KENNY LOVE YOU.”

Kendall celebrated her birthday a few days early with a star-studded Halloween-themed bash in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 31. Her half-brother Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at the party at Blind Dragon in an orange hoodie and baseball cap and partied with his family and friends until the early hours of the Friday morning.