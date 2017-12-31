Is she, or isn’t she? According to Kendall Jenner, she isn’t! The model has responded to speculation that she’s pregnant in the funniest — and most relatable — way possible.

Jenner retweeted an article questioning whether not she was expecting on Saturday, December 30, and hilariously wrote, “i just like bagels ok!!!”

i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017

As previously reported, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a bathroom selfie on Friday, December 29, wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress. The 22-year-old model captioned the selfie “loner life” with an alien emoji. The photo shows Jenner, who routinely flaunts her bare midriff in crop tops and shows off her lean figure, showcasing what some thought was a bump. The photo sent fans into a frenzy as they wondered whether or not she was the fourth woman in her famous family to be expecting. Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant, while Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via a surrogate any day now.

While Kylie is remaining mum about her pregnancy, multiple sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that she is pregnant with her first child with Travis Scott in early 2018.

Jenner’s response prompted her followers to defend the reality star. One wrote, “What gives people the right to judge her body shape/size? I’m sure if she wasn’t a Jenner/Kardashian then this would be called body shaming? Not ok people.” Another asked, “Why must she be ‘pregnant’. It’s the season of good food, good wine and good company… honestly.”

One fan simply commented, “You don’t even look ‘preggers’ smh. They tried it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!