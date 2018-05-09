Celebs were out and about this week, from Halle Berry enjoying dinner with friends to Jamie Foxx celebrating Cinco de Mayo, to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian breaking a sweat with Larsa Pippen. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kendall Jenner joined Tiffany & Co. in celebrating the debut of its latest jewelry collection Tiffany Paper Flowers and premiering of the brand’s campaign “Believe in Dreams,” starring Elle Fanning at the Fifth Ave. flagship store.

— Mary-Kate Olsen attended Saks Fifth Avenue’s first onsite experience at Frieze New York with a cocktail party cohosted by Colby Mugrabi, the founder of the academic daily digest Minnie Muse.

— Margot Robbie stepped out for the Terminal movie premiere afterparty at Escape Hotel Hollywood where SVEDKA Vodka cocktails were being served.

— Kim and Kourtney Kardashian knocked it out at CruBox in West Hollywood with Pippen.

— Don Benjamin celebrated his birthday with YouTube star and model Liane V at The Henry restaurant in West Hollywood

— Russell Westbrook, Nicolas Bijan, and boxing champion Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin celebrated the opening of Bijan Las Vegas at the Wynn Hotel.

— Tera Peterson, The CEO of NuFace, hosted an intimate gathering to show people more about the latest innovation in microcurrent technology, the NuBODY, in L.A.

— Berry dined with friends at Beauty & Essex L.A. and munched on crispy deviled eggs and soup dumplings. After the dinner, Berry headed to The Highlight Room for drinks.

— Julie Moriva scored a No. 1 New Release on Amazon with her inspirational memoir Dream Big Why Not?! One Woman’s Journey To Success, chronicling her journey from teaching in Wisconsin to signing a publishing deal with Big Machine Records.

— William Shatner celebrated Priceline.com’s 20th Anniversary with a breakfast at Tuscany Steakhouse in NYC.

— Elvis Duran took in a performance of ¡HAVANA!, a Cuban-inspired musical, onboard the Norwegian Bliss in NYC.

— Foxx celebrated Cinco de Mayo at Beauty & Essex in L.A.

— Olympic Champion Hilary Knight brushed up on her air hockey skills during the offseason while enjoying the new Red Bull Summer Edition Coconut Berry.

