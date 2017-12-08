Kendall Jenner Supports Blake Griffin at His Stand-Up Comedy Show

A night of laughs! Kendall Jenner showed support for her boyfriend, Blake Griffin, at his stand-up comedy show on Thursday, December 7, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The model, 22, arrived alone at Avalon Hollywood just before 8:20 p.m. She quickly posed for a photo on the red carpet before entering the nightclub through a side door. Inside the venue, she chatted with OBB Pictures founder Michael D. Ratner and other friends before taking a front-and-center seat.

“Kendall clapped right before [the show] started,” the eyewitness tells Us. “A video skit with Blake played and Kendall watched attentively and smirked during some parts.”

When Griffin, 28, took the stage, Jenner “clapped and looked at him with admiration,” the onlooker says.

Throughout the show, which was developed by Red Bull and benefitted the city of Los Angeles via the Team Griffin Foundation, many stars appeared on stage, including the Los Angeles Clippers power forward’s teammate DeAndre Jordan and comedians Phoebe Robinson, Whitney Cummings and Jim Jefferies.

Jenner “laughed” and “seemed amused” during some of Robinson’s jokes, the eyewitness tells Us, adding that the 5-foot-10 beauty also “smiled a lot” during Cummings’ set. Comic John Mulaney made a joke about former Kardashian family friend O.J. Simpson’s prison release, but Jenner “had no reaction,” the onlooker says.

Griffin closed the show by dedicating it to the first responders who have been helping out with the growing fires in southern California. At the end of the night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star yelled, “Woo!”

Jenner and Griffin first began hooking up in September and made their relationship official the following month. “They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” a source exclusively told Us in October. “Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.”

