



Back on her feet. Kesha revealed she’s “healthier than ever” as her long legal battle with her ex-producer Dr. Luke continues.

“I got my balls back, and they’re bigger than ever,” the pop star said in an interview with Billboard published on Thursday, September 26.

In 2014, the singer, now 32, filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke, 46, to void their contracts, alleging the producer had “sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused [Kesha] to the point where [she] nearly lost her life,” according to court documents. Kesha dropped the charges but Dr. Luke, who denied the allegations, countersued for more than $50 million for defamation and breach of contract.

She told Billboard she’s now focusing on what makes her happy — music.

“There are so many what-ifs, and quite honestly, I’m not allowed to talk about it,” the “Tik Tok” singer said. “And I’m really not used to not being an open book about everything — but I do have to defer to my lawyers on this one, and they’re just like, ‘Focus on the music, focus on your happiness and mental health, and we’ll deal with this.’ Doing that has been greatly helpful.”

The entertainer said she is currently “writing the f–k out of some pop songs,” her first new music since her third studio album, Rainbow.

“I did the therapy,” she explained, noting that now she’s feeling “a huge purge of emotions.”

In 2017, Kesha released “Praying,” the vocally driven, emotional ballad, as the first single off Rainbow. It was a departure from her usual carefree party music.

“I dug through the emotional wreckage, and now, I can go back to talking a little bit of sh–t,” she said. “I really wanted to put a solid footprint back into pop music, like, ‘I can do this, and I can do this on my own.’ I don’t know if this is my last pop record, but I want to have one where I go out with a bang.”

Her next album, due this December, is a call back to the partying pop songs that kickstarted her career, such as “Your Love is My Drug” and “We R Who We R.”

“It’s the happiness that I began my career with,” she said. “But it feels more earned and healthier than ever. Part of this album is resurrecting the fact that you can be a f–king mess in your head one day, and then you can also be glittered-up and have the best night of your life.”

The Grammy nominee also teased her upcoming music to her fans on Twitter on Thursday.

“Y’all deserve to know first…..New Music Is Coming VERY Soon!!!!” she tweeted. “So excited! Spoiler alert – I Got My Ball’s Back.”

