Move over coffee pod machines; it’s cocktails’ turn to get in on the fun Keurig and Anheuser-Busch recently partnered up to launch a new appliance that’s destined to revolutionize happy hours everywhere. Known as the Drinkworks Home Bar, this new product does for cocktails what many of Keurig’s other items have done for coffee.

In other words, the new machine can mix a variety of alcoholic cocktails with the touch of a button from the comfort of your own home. The high-tech appliance can even be controlled via an iOS app (because why not?) in addition to its own touchscreen, which can also process refill orders so you’ll never run out of your favorite libation.

Speaking of libations, The Verge reports that the Drinkworks Home Bar is currently equipped to whip up 15 different cocktails. Offerings include beer, hard cider, Moscow mules, margaritas, mojitos and Long Island iced teas. The appliance costs $299 and each cocktail pod will retail for $3.99, with four-packs available for $15.99.

Like the coffee machines before it, the drinks, which are ready in seconds, can be made in three different sizes: 3.9 ounces, 6.5 ounces and 8.1 ounces. However, Drinkworks Home Bar will require users to physically remove the finished pods from the machine since there’s no garbage bin, and users must also purchase a CO2 tank in order to make the device works.

Currently, the machine and pods are only launching in St. Louis, but they will be available to pre-order online through Drinkworks’ website and a handful of select retailers starting on Monday, November 19.

Tell Us: Would you buy a Drinkworks Home Bar?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!