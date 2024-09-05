The couple that sings together, stays together.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 4, by sharing a romantic duet on social media.

In a video they jointly posted via Instagram, Bacon, 66, walked into a bathroom with his guitar as Sedgwick, 59, applied makeup ahead of their anniversary date. He then began performing a rendition of “Jackson,” the 1967 country hit from Johnny Cash and June Carter, tweaking the lyrics to say, “I like relaxing/My favorite thing to do/I like relaxing/When I relax with you.”

Sedgwick chimed in on vocals, and the two crooned to the camera: “We like relaxing/Hope you’re relaxing too.”

“Happy anniversary,” they told each other before kissing.

The couple’s friends and followers soon flocked to the comment section to applaud the performance.

“My favorite couple … showing the world how it can be,” actress Rosanna Arquette gushed, adding that they were “keeping the love alive and creative and being yourselves always. Inspiring.”

Tiffani Thiessen remarked, “I mean I can’t! 🔥🙌❤️ Happy Anniversary. #couplegoals.”

Bacon and Sedgwick are no strangers to artistic collaboration.

After meeting in the 1970s, the actors sparked a romance when starring in the 1987 PBS movie, Lemon Sky, together. After tying the knot in 1989, they have worked on numerous projects as a duo, including Murder in the First (1995), The Woodsman (2004) and Cavedweller (2004).

Bacon also directed Sedgwick in 2005’s Loverboy, and she directed him in 2017’s Story of a Girl and 2022’s Space Oddity. In 2022, Sedgwick had a brief voice cameo as herself when Bacon played himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Beyond teaming up on camera, the pair, who share son Travis, 34, and daughter Sosie, 32, are committed to keeping the spark alive. After a fan recently called in during Sedgwick’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to ask if she and Bacon have “ever fooled around in one of your trailers” on a movie set, Sedgwick didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Yes! Absolutely, oh yeah,” she responded, adding, “If the trailer’s rockin’, don’t come a-knockin.’”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Bacon and Sedgwick would be costarring in the upcoming comedy, Connescence, helmed by King of Queens creator Michael J. Weithorn.

“We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving and original script,” the couple said in a joint statement via Deadline at the time.

But while their marriage seems perfect, the two do fight on occasion. In a September 2023 appearance on the Today show, Bacon revealed that he and Sedgwick don’t see eye to eye on the thermostat.

“Getting the temperature in the car correct so that we’re both happy,” he said when asked what they argue about most. “I’m not bragging, but we have multiple rooms in the house — but there’s only one car.”