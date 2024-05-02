Kyra Sedwick and Kevin Bacon Have Hooked Up on Movie Sets

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon know how to keep their relationship spicy.

After a fan called in during her appearance on the Wednesday, May 1, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and asked Sedgwick, 58, if she and Bacon, 65, have “ever fooled around in one of your trailers” on a movie set, the actress didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Yes! Absolutely, oh yeah,” she replied, adding, “If the trailer’s rockin’, don’t come a-knockin’.”

Though Sedgwick didn’t specify which movie sets , the longtime duo have worked on numerous projects together throughout the years, including Murder in the First (1995), The Woodsman (2004) and Cavedweller (2004).

He’s also directed her in Loverboy and she’s directed him in Story of a Girl and Space Oddity. Sedgwick also had a brief voice cameo as herself when Bacon played himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

In January, it was announced that Sedgwick and Bacon would be teaming up for the first time in decades to star in the forthcoming comedy, Connescence, directed and written by King of Queens creator Michael J. Weithorn.

“We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving and original script,” they said in a statement via Deadline.

Sedgwick and Bacon met in the 1970s but didn’t connect romantically until starring in the 1987 PBS movie, Lemon Sky. The couple wed the following year and have been married since. They share two children together: son Travis, 34, and daughter Sosie, 32.

During an appearance on Today in September 2023, the Footloose actor opened up about the secret to his and Sedgwick’s long-lasting marriage, revealing that there actually is “no secret.”

He continued, “Never have the secret. The secret is don’t ask a celebrity on how to stay married.”

Bacon also got candid about raising the couple’s two kids together and how it changed them and their relationship.

“In the simplest terms, all of a sudden there’s someone that you’ll step in front of a bus for. [It’s the] willingness to sacrifice anything for them,” he shared. “I had an unproved notion that I was going to shape them in some sort of a way. That just did not turn out to be the case. Rarely, when they were children, did they ever come to me for advice.”

As for the biggest struggle in their longtime union, Bacon and Sedgwick seemingly have the same problem as many couples: fighting over the thermostat.

“Getting the temperature in the car correct so that we’re both happy,” he said with a laugh. “I’m not bragging, but we have multiple rooms in the house – but there’s only one car.”