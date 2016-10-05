These Entourage costars are back on the market. Sources tell Us Weekly that Kevin Connolly, 42, and Sabina Gadecki, 33, have called it quits after dating for more than a year.

“They were better off as friends. They tried to make it more and it just didn’t work,” a source close to the pair tells Us.

The actors met while filming the Entourage movie and continued their romance offscreen.

Gadecki opened up to Us in May 2015 about joining the star-studded cast, which included Connolly, Adrian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, Jerry Ferrara and Kevin Dillon.

"It was really intimidating, truthfully, going into it,” Gadecki told Us. "They’re all best friends, but then it ended up working out awesome. Everyone welcomed me, and director Doug Ellin just really made it feel like home on set for me. It never felt uncomfortable.”

There was, however, one particularly awkward moment. "I have a little bit of a promiscuous scene when my character is first introduced," the model turned actress told Us. "I've never filmed something like that before in my life, so I guess it's fair to say that's my memorable/awkward moment.”

On the split, Gadecki’s rep tells Us, “We don’t comment on our client’s personal lives.”

Before Gadecki, Connolly dated socialite turned actress Lydia Hearst, whom he met through mutual friends via Facebook. Us broke the news that the two called it quits in May 2014 after dating for more than a year. Hearst married TV host Chris Hardwick in Pasadena, California, August 20.

Connolly is currently directing The Life and Death of John Gotti, starring John Travolta and Kelly Preston.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!