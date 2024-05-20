The Kevin Costner renaissance is set to ignite all over again.

Costner, 69, received a 10-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 19, for his work in the upcoming film Horizon: An American Saga.

The Yellowstone actor co-wrote, directed and starred in the film, to be released widely on June 28, which is a four-part project exploring the settlement of the American West.

After it premiered at the French festival, Costner “dabbed away a tear” according to People.

“I’m sorry you had to clap that long for me to understand that I should speak,” the acting veteran said. “Such a good moment, not just for me, but for the actors who came with me, for people who believed in me, who continued to work. It’s a funny business, and I’m so glad I found it. There’s no place like here.”

Costner, who starred in Paramount’s Yellowstone for five seasons and recently addressed his controversial departure from the show, continued, “I made this. It’s not mine anymore. It’s yours. I knew that the minute this was over and that’s what it should be. I think movies aren’t about their opening weekends. They’re about their life and about how many times you’re willing to share it. There was no reason that this was gonna happen, and it’s just another miracle in my life. Thank you so much for giving me your precious time. I hope that this time was worth it for you. Thank you.”

The father-of-seven, who is rumored to be dating Jewel, was seen on the film’s red carpet earlier that day alongside five of his children. Each of them feature in Horizon: An American Saga alongside their father.

“I’ll never forget this,” Costner said during the speech. “Neither will my children. They all look so beautiful, dressed up so nice, the women, the men. They’re so handsome.”

The actor has attracted small screen acclaim through his work in Yellowstone, which premiered in 2018. Portraying Yellowstone Dutton Ranch’s widowed patriarch, John Dutton III, Costner was awarded a Golden Globe in 2023.

The first half of Yellowstone’s final season finished airing in January 2023, and the show was subsequently in limbo.

Paramount later confirmed in May 2023 that the rest of season 5 would close out the western drama and while the second part of the season was set to air in summer 2023, it was reported that production delays and alleged tension between Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan had delayed things.

Costner spoke of the rumors to Deadline in a profile published on Monday, May 13.

“I have taken a beating from those f–king guys and I know a lot of times where it’s coming from. I just elected not to get into that,” he said. “But if you know me well enough, I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong. I did not initiate any of those things. They did.”

As for the big screen, Costner’s last film role was in 2020’s Let Him Go alongside Diane Lane and his last directorial effort was 2003’s Open Range.

Horizon: An American Saga will be released as two installments, Chapter One and Chapter Two, over the summer and stars a string of big names including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson and Jena Malone.