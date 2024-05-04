Jewel is staying mum on her rumored romance with Kevin Costner.

“I found love, and I’m not talking about Kevin’s. I’m so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one,” the singer, 49, told People in a new profile published Friday, May 3.

“I’m just happy,” she added of her own self-love. “I’m good.”

Though she declined to answer questions about her love life, the “I Was Meant for You” crooner told the outlet that she’s “more inspired now than I’ve ever been in my life. The most since I was like 19 or 20 years old.”

This isn’t the first time Jewel (whose full name is Jewel Kilcher) has addressed her relationship with Costner, 69. In an interview with Elle in April, she broke her silence on the couple’s close bond.

“He’s a great person,” she told the outlet of the actor, adding that “the public fascination” about their alleged romance “is intense for sure.”

The pair first sparked romance speculation after they were spotted spending time together on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands while attending a tennis fundraiser for Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation in December 2023.

In photos published by TMZ, the Yellowstone star was seen with his arms wrapped around Jewel’s waist as she held a microphone while seemingly addressing a crowd. The pair also posed together in a group photo, wearing matching all-white ensembles.

Shortly after the photos were published, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome had been quietly dating for some time.

“Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great,” the source explained. “They check a lot of boxes for each other.”

Noting that the pair’s relationship blossomed “organically” from their shared love of music and running in the same social circles for years, the insider added, “There’s no pressure of expectation here. Kevin just wants to go with the flow — and so does she. But the consensus is that he’s found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special.”

Costner and Jewel’s romance came months after he and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner – whom he wed in 2004 – finalized their divorce in September 2023 after a messy four-month legal battle. The exes share three children together: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13.