Kevin Costner and Jewel Have Been Quietly Dating for a While Source

Kevin Costner and Jewel surprised fans when they were spotted cuddling during a Caribbean getaway, but their romance isn’t as new as some might think.

Costner, 68, and Jewel, 49, have been quietly dating for some time now, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great,” the source explains. “They check a lot of boxes for each other.

The insider adds that the duo sparked a romance “organically” after connecting over their shared love of music. “He’s really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she’s very much a part of that country-and-western world,” the source tells Us, adding that the twosome ran in the same social circles “for years” before their relationship started. “Some of their mutual friends joke how it’s surprising they didn’t get together years ago.”

While the connection between Costner and Jewel is strong, the insider notes that the pair are taking it slow following Costner’s contentious divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

“There’s no pressure of expectation here,” the source says. “Kevin just wants to go with the flow — and so does she. But the consensus is that he’s found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special.”

Costner and Jewel (whose full name is Jewel Kilcher) were first spotted earlier this month getting cozy during a trip to Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. In photos published by TMZ on December 8, the duo were seen getting cozy while attending a tennis fundraiser for Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation. In one snap, Costner had his arms wrapped around Jewel’s waist as she held a microphone while seemingly addressing other attendees at the event. The pair also posed for a group photo while matching in all-white ensembles.

The outing came seven months after Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from Costner in May after 18 years of marriage. The former couple share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. (Costner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 37, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)

Costner and Baumgartner settled their divorce in September after a lengthy back-and-forth over child support and the date Baumgartner had to vacate the family’s California home.

“This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at,” Costner told Access Hollywood in September. “It feels so bad, and we’re talking about somebody I love on the other side, I just can’t.”

Prior to her romance with Costner, Jewel was previously married to rodeo cowboy Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014. The former couple share son Kase Townes, 12.

For more on Jewel and Costner’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.