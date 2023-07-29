Christine Baumgartner has apparently moved out of her and Kevin Costner’s home, just ahead of a court-ordered deadline of July 31.

A U-Haul truck was spotted outside of the exes’ residence in Santa Barbara County on Friday, July 28, per footage obtained by TMZ. According to the Daily Mail, that truck and additional moving vans made several trips during the day between the couple’s $145 million beachside compound and a small home down the street on an otherwise vacant lot that the outlet says is also owned by Costner.

Baumgartner’s departure from their home has been a point major point of contention between her and Costner, 68, in their increasingly messy breakup. According to the Yellowstone star, the duo’s prenup — he and Baumgartner, 49, tied the knot in 2004 — stated that Baumgartner had 30 days to vacate the property after their split. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to legal paperwork obtained by Us Weekly at the time, Costner filed documents in June stating that Baumgartner was refusing to leave the premises. Baumgartner, for her part, claimed that she had “no personal income” and could not afford to move her and the couple’s three children — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — off the property. (Costner is also the father of daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 26, with Bridget Rooney.)

After even more legal back and forth about her exact move-out date, a judge declared earlier this month that Baumgartner had to vacate the premises by the end of July. That drama, however, was just beginning.

In court documents obtained by Us on July 14, Baumgartner alleged that her estranged husband is worried that she will “take too many pots and pans” when she moves out.

“With the exception of my clothing, jewelry, toiletries and handbags, Kevin wants to have the final say as to whether I remove my personal items from the house or my storage unit,” Baumgartner stated in the paperwork. “For example, under Kevin’s proposed order, I could not remove my mother’s childhood dresser without first meeting and conferring, and then obtaining his approval.”

In addition to their squabbles over household items, Costner blasted Baumgartner for her June request of $248,000 per month in child support — which he claims he can’t afford once Yellowstone ends its run.

“Christine allocates 60 percent of expenses such as private trainer, unallocated credit card expenses, and her plastic surgery to the minor children without any explanation or basis,” according to documents obtained by Us at the time. Furthermore, Costner claims, Baumgartner racks up “plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month.” A judge later ruled that the actor will pay Baumgartner $129,755 in child support per month.