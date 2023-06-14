Things are seemingly getting messy. Kevin Costner has reportedly taken legal action to get his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, out of their shared home.

The Yellowstone star, 68, filed documents that claimed Baumgartner, 49, is refusing to vacate their home, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, June 14. Costner noted that the former couple’s prenup states that Baumgartner has 30 days after filing for divorce to move off of their property.

According to Costner, the former model is allegedly using the situation to make him agree to “various financial demands.” The Bodyguard actor said he would “contribute as part of his child support obligations $30K per month for a rental house and is willing to advance another $10K for her moving costs.”

Us confirmed in May that Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner after nearly 19 years of marriage. The legal paperwork cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

According to the court documents, Baumgartner stated the couple separated on April 11. The Dances With Wolves actor, for his part, filed his response one day later and also listed irreconcilable differences as the cause of the divorce.

Costner’s filing noted that the pair signed a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2004. They requested joint custody of their three kids: Cayden, 15, Logan, 14, and Grace, 12. (Costner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a rep for the Emmy winner said in a statement at the time. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Costner and Baumgartner originally met in the early ’90s and started dating several years later. Ahead of their nuptials, the twosome briefly called it quits.

“Fear kept me from marrying Christine. [She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father,” the director recalled to Closer Weekly in June 2018. “I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?’ That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”

Costner later opened up about what he considered to be the secret to a successful marriage, telling Parade in May 2012, “I know that sounds so simple. If you’re willing to tell somebody that you love them, are you also willing to say you’re sorry? You need to, even when you think you’re in the right.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Costner’s rep for comment.