Things are only getting messier for Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce — and their latest squabble is over household items.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, July 14, Baumgartner, 49, claimed that Costner, 68, is concerned that she will “take too many pots and pans.” Baumgartner, however, refuted the claims by stating that she “wouldn’t strip the house bare” while calling his complaints “trivial.”

Baumgartner also alleged that she “provided a written list” of the items she planned to take when she moves out, which includes the former couple’s silver mirror, dining chairs, silverware, pots, pans, Baumgartner’s e-bike, swivel chairs, queen bed, mattress, bedding, rug, nightstand and kitchen table.

In an objection filed earlier on Friday, Costner argued that his estranged wife’s property list request was “so vague” he was unable to consent to the items’ removal.

“For instance, Petitioner lists ‘Plates and bowls/ silverware’ without specifying which plates, which bowls and which silverware. She lists ‘Christine’s family heirlooms and/or gifts to her’ but does not specify which items she believes were gifted to her (as opposed to both parties or the children),” the documents read.

Baumgartner, however, rebutted her estranged husband’s position, stating he wouldn’t be “harmed” by her removal of personal items, including her “Peloton bike” and “family heirlooms.” She claims in the docs that Costner wants to “control the move out process” as she gears up to vacate their family home.

“With the exception of my clothing, jewelry, toiletries and handbags, Kevin wants to have the final say as to whether I remove my personal items from the house or my storage unit,” the docs state. “For example, under Kevin’s proposed order, I could not remove my mother’s childhood dresser without first meeting and conferring, and then obtaining his approval.”

Despite her claims, a judge ruled in Costner’s favor, on Thursday, July 13, that Baumgartner can only take her “toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry” from the home. Costner, meanwhile, stated that while he agrees to the ruling, his estranged wife will be permitted to take additional items from their home once the pair reach a written agreement.

Us confirmed in May that Baumgartner had filed for divorce from Costner, citing irreconcilable differences and dated their separation back to April 11. The twosome share children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Following their split, Costner and Baumgartner have been engaged in a messy and ongoing legal battle over finances and child support for their three kids.

The former model made headlines in June after she alleged that the Yellowstone actor was attempting to kick her out of their family home. While the duo’s prenuptial agreement stated that if Baumgartner chose to end their marriage, she would have to vacate the premises one month after their split, Baumgartner claimed that she didn’t have the funds to move with their children. However, a judge ruled she must do so by the end of July.

Baumgartner also requested $248,000 per month in child support from her estranged husband to continue raising the kids in their current lifestyle. Costner alleged in court documents obtained by Us last month that he couldn’t afford the specified amount because he “will earn substantially less in 2023” once Yellowstone comes to an end. A judge later ruled on Tuesday, July 11, that Costner will pay Baumgartner $129,755 per month in child support.