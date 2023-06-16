Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, claimed that the actor has no “legal” right to kick her — and their three children — out of the family’s longtime home.

“This RFO (request for order) seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives,” John Rydell, Baumgartner’s lawyer, wrote in court documents obtained by Insider on Friday, June 16. “Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine.”

Rydell’s comments came from a Wednesday, June 14, filing by the former model. In the documents, Rydell criticized Costner’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, for not agreeing to delay a hearing where a judge will decide to grant the Yellowstone star’s request to bar his ex from living on his Santa Barbara estate, according to Insider.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly confirmed that Costner, 68, filed documents claiming that Baumgartner, 49, is refusing to vacate the premises. The Bodyguard noted that the former couple’s prenup states that Baumgartner has 30 days after filing for divorce to move off of their property.

According to Costner, the handbag designer is allegedly using the situation to force him into “various financial demands.” The Golden Globe winner said he would “contribute as part of his child support obligations $30K per month for a rental house and is willing to advance another $10K for her moving costs.”

The Dances With Wolves actor also claimed that Baumgartner has “withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of $95,000, payable to her divorce attorneys and forensic accountant” since April 2023, according to the documents obtained by Us at the time. The California native noted that the alleged action was “done without any prior notice to me.”

“Kevin simply asks that Christine honor her commitments to him, by moving out of his separate property home. He has offered financial assistance to ease the transition,” the filing claims, adding that Costner has “continued to pay 100% of the children’s expenses.”

Us confirmed in May that Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner after nearly 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. According to the court documents, Baumgartner stated that the pair separated on April 11. They are seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children: sons Cayden, 15, and Logan, 14, and daughter Grace 12. (The Oscar winner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney).

Costner, for his part, reacted to the divorce filing via a statement from his rep in May, indicating that the split was not his decision.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the statement read. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that the duo’s separation was “surprising” as “everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy,” adding that Costner is “blindsided” but “loves” his wife and is “trying to get her back.”

The director has often gushed about Baumgartner over the years. In January, he praised the Cat Bag Couture founder for throwing him a party at their home when he was unable to attend the Golden Globes due to flooding in Santa Barbara.

“My wife — with 30 bucks — went down to the store, I’ll never forget this, and she bought about 30 balloons because it was just going to be us and our family in the den watching the Golden Globes,” Costner — who won the awards for Best Actor in Drama Series for his role in Yellowstone — gushed via Instagram one month after the award show.

Costner and Baumgartner initially met in the ‘90s but didn’t start dating until several years later. Prior to tying the knot, they briefly called it quits before quickly reconciling.

“Fear kept me from marrying Christine. [She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father,” the director recalled to Closer Weekly in June 2018. “I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?’ That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”

Costner later got candid about what he considers the secret to a successful marriage. “I know that sounds so simple. If you’re willing to tell somebody that you love them, are you also willing to say you’re sorry? You need to, even when you think you’re in the right,” he told Parade in May 2012.