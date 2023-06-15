Kevin Costner is accusing estranged wife Christine Baumgartner of using his credit card to fund expenses for their ongoing divorce without his knowledge.

The Yellowstone star, 68, alleged in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that Baumgartner, 49, “has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of $95,000, payable to her divorce attorneys and forensic accountant” since April 2023. Costner added that the alleged action was “done without any prior notice to me.”

Elsewhere in the filing, the Postman actor claimed that the handbag designer is refusing to move out of their shared home and is allegedly using the situation to make him agree to “various financial demands.”

The document notes that the former couple’s prenup states that Baumgartner has 30 days to move off of their property after filing for divorce. “Kevin simply asks that Christine honor her commitments to him, by moving out of his separate property home. He has offered financial assistance to ease the transition,” the filing claims, adding that Costner has “continued to pay 100% of the children’s expenses.”

Us confirmed in May that Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Oscar winner after nearly 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. According to the court documents, the former model stated that the duo separated on April 11. Baumgartner and Costner are seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three kids: sons Cayden, 15, and Logan, 14, and daughter Grace 12. (The Dances With Wolves star also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney).

Costner reacted to Baumgartner’s divorce filing via a statement from his rep last month, indicating that the split was not his decision.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the statement read. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that the twosome’s split was “surprising” as “everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy.” The insider continued: “He truly loves her and is trying to get her back. He’s been blindsided by this.”

Prior to filing for divorce, Baumgartner supported Costner when he couldn’t attend the Golden Globes in January due to flooding on the freeway near their home.

“My wife — with 30 bucks — went down to the store, I’ll never forget this, and she bought about 30 balloons because it was just going to be us and our family in the den watching the Golden Globes,” the director — who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in Drama Series for his role in Yellowstone — gushed via Instagram one month after the award show.

In addition to his messy divorce, the Field of Dreams actor has recently made headlines amid speculation that he was partly to blame for production delays on the second half of Yellowstone’s 5th season. Paramount confirmed in May that season 5 will be the series’ last installment.

“The holdup is not coming from Kevin,” an insider exclusively told Us last month. “He is also very disappointed by the delays, which are beyond his control.”

Despite drama with Baumgartner and Yellowstone delays, Costner is staying focused on his work. He teased his forthcoming western movie Horizon via Instagram last month.

“We’re deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven’t felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves,” the California native captioned a snap of his director’s chair on set. “Can’t wait to share it with all of you.