Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner‘s divorce battle has gotten heated over the past few weeks — and it could get worse.

“For Kevin, it’s pretty cut-and-dried,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Christine wanted this split, so she should abide by the terms of their prenup [stating that she] had 30 days to move out after filing for divorce.”

Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from the Yellowstone actor, 68, in May after 19 years of marriage. One month later, their split has gotten messy, with Costner alleging that Baumgartner refuses to leave their shared home. In court docs obtained by Us, Costner noted that estranged duo’s prenuptial agreement states that Baumgartner had 30 days to move out after filing the divorce paperwork.

Baumgartner, meanwhile, claimed that her ex has no “legal” right to kick her off the property. “This RFO (request for order) seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives,” John Rydell, Baumgartner’s lawyer, wrote in court documents obtained by Insider earlier this month. “Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine.”

Amid the property battle, Costner also accused Baumgartner of using his credit card to fund divorce expenses without his knowledge. In court docs obtained by Us earlier this month, Costner claimed that his estranged wife “has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of $95,000, payable to her divorce attorneys and forensic accountant” since April.

“This could be a bitter court battle,” the source tells Us. “Kevin’s a man of strong conviction and stubborn to the bone.”

A second insider, meanwhile, tells Us that Baumgartner thinks Costner should leave the property. “Christine feels he should be the one to go,” the second source says. “She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family.”

Last month, an insider told Us that Baumgartner wasn’t pleased by Costner’s filming schedule for Yellowstone. The show is in production on the second half of its fifth season, which was originally set to air this summer before delays pushed back the premiere date.

“Christine wasn’t happy with Yellowstone‘s schedule delays because it caused him to miss so much time with his family,” the source explained, calling it “one of the reasons” for the couple’s split.

The cowboy drama films in Utah and Montana, while Costner lives in California with Baumgartner and their three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. ​(Costner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)

“He was on the fence about doing the show from the beginning. He had to be convinced to do the project,” the source explained in May, noting that Costner was always concerned about how often he’d be away from home while filming. “There were months of discussions with Kevin and his family before he did it. He didn’t want do the show without their input.”

Paramount Network, meanwhile, has since announced that Yellowstone will end with season 5 after months of speculation about where Costner stands with cocreator Taylor Sheridan. The saga will pick up with a new sequel that is currently in development.

For more on Costner and Baumgartner’s divorce battle, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.