Kevin Costner has made it clear that he wants his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, to be out of their California home in less than a month.

According to court documents filed on Friday, June 30, Costner’s legal team believes Baumgartner, 49, “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another” amid their client’s attempt to take complete ownership of the property.

The paperwork, which was obtained by People, noted that the actor, 68, “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023.”

Costner and Baumgartner have been caught up in a legal battle over the former model remaining in their home with their kids — Cayden, Logan and Grace — since she filed for divorce in May, citing irreconcilable differences. (They are both seeking joint custody of their three kids.)

In his filing, Costner noted that the pair signed a prenuptial agreement with guidelines about Baumgartner vacating their home if they split. Baumgartner, however, argued that she didn’t have the funds to move off their property with their children.

“Christine understands that at some point in the future she and the children will have to move out of the family home,” a June filing from Baumgartner read. “She cannot do so at this early stage of the case because she does not have sufficient funding to secure housing that will ensure the children can maintain similar standards of living in the parties’ respective homes.”

A source recently told Us Weekly that things could continue to get worse between the twosome. “For Kevin, it’s pretty cut-and-dried,” an insider revealed last month. “Christine wanted this split, so she should abide by the terms of their prenup [stating that she] had 30 days to move out after filing for divorce. This could be a bitter court battle. Kevin’s a man of strong conviction and stubborn to the bone.”

A second insider, meanwhile, told Us that Baumgartner thinks Costner should leave the property. “Christine feels he should be the one to go,” the source shared. “She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family.”

In addition to the fight over their property, Costner and Baumgartner have continued to go back and forth in court over their finances, including child support payments. In June court documents, Baumgartner asked for $248,000 a month to help support their kids. The director, for his part, is trying to lower the amount, claiming in his response that he “will earn substantially less in 2023” due to his departure from Yellowstone and will not be able to pay the requested amount. He also slammed his spouse for her spending habits.