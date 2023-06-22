Sometimes, stars aren’t just like Us. Court documents in Kevin Costner’s ongoing divorce proceedings with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner reveal how the celebrated actor spends his nearly $20 million-a-year salary — and some of the recurring expenses that have prompted Baumgartner to request $248,000 a month in support.

According to legal paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, Baumgartner, 49, claimed that Costner, 68, makes an estimated $1,537,000 a month from his various jobs as an actor and director. She listed their monthly expenses — which have been paid for by Costner — as over $550,000 and noted she did not have the funds to maintain the family’s current lifestyle. (She filed the paperwork after Costner took legal action to get her out of their shared home.)

Baumgartner listed the family’s expenses from 2022 to support her argument — and mentioned their extravagant purchases included a private jet. The former couple spent $830,000 on gifts throughout the past year and $238,000 on medical costs. Meanwhile, nearly $100,000 went to gardeners and a ranch manager. She also spent $222,000 on her credit card with the twosome dropping nearly $22,000 on spa services, $34,000 on golf and club dues and $84,000 on household help.

The court documents also listed the household expenses of $64,000 on cleaning, $12,000 on hunting dues, more than $41,000 on food and nearly $13,000 on a personal trainer. According to Baumgartner, there are several properties that have been upheld by the actor since she has “no personal income” at the moment.

Additionally, nearly $2 million was spent on house costs for their Aspen property while $1.2 million went toward their beach house in Santa Barbara. (The California compound consists of a main house, two other houses and a Carpinteria property.)

The California native, who shares sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, with Costner, went on to claim that her estranged husband made $19.5 million in 2022. As a result, she requested $248,444 a month in child support payments.

“[Christine] understands that at some point in the future, she and the children will have to move out of the family home. She cannot do so at this early stage of the case because she does not have sufficient funding to secure housing that will ensure the children can maintain similar standards of living in the parties’ respective homes,” the paperwork stated. “Kevin has repeatedly ignored and attempted to deflect from the fact that fulfilling the children’s needs and maintaining their standard of living are paramount concerns within this issue.”

In her filing, Baumgartner noted that Costner has “continued to pay all of” their expenses since their separation. “However, he has done a number of things to make it more difficult for me to pay for things, and there is no guarantee he will continue to pay these expenses going forward. Thus far, Kevin has not been willing to commit to paying an appropriate amount of child support,” she alleged. “I have been willing to move out of the family home, but I cannot do so without support from Kevin.”

Us confirmed in May that Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner after nearly 19 years of marriage. The legal paperwork cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

According to separate court documents, Baumgartner stated the couple separated on April 11. The No Way Out actor, for his part, filed his response one day later and also listed irreconcilable differences as the cause of the divorce.

Costner’s filing noted that the pair signed a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2004. They requested joint custody of their three kids. (Costner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a rep for the Emmy winner said in a statement at the time. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that things could continue to get worse between the duo. “For Kevin, it’s pretty cut-and-dried,” an insider revealed. “Christine wanted this split, so she should abide by the terms of their prenup [stating that she] had 30 days to move out after filing for divorce. This could be a bitter court battle. Kevin’s a man of strong conviction and stubborn to the bone.”

A second insider, meanwhile, told Us that Baumgartner thinks Costner should leave the property. “Christine feels he should be the one to go,” the source shared. “She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family.”