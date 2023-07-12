A judge has ruled that Kevin Costner is to pay his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, more than $129,000 per month to assist in raising their children.

Baumgartner, 49, will receive $129,755 per month in child support from Costner, 68, according to court documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, July 11. The Yellowstone actor is also required to pay $200,000 in attorneys’ fees and $100,000 in forensic costs per the interim ruling.

Costner, for his part, filed documents on Monday, July 10, asking for Baumgartner to pay his attorneys’ fees amid their divorce proceedings. According to the paperwork obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, the estranged pair have a hearing on the matter set for early August.

The pair — who are the parents of Cayden, 16, Logan, 14, and Grace, 13 — will equally share the expenses of their three children’s health care, sports and extracurricular activities, according to the latest docs. Payments will be made on the “first of each month” with “credit for sums paid between July 1 and July 12,” the outlet reported on Tuesday.

In June, Baumgartner asked for $248,000 a month to help support their kids, according to docs obtained by Us. Costner, meanwhile, countered in his response that he “will earn substantially less in 2023” due to his departure from the Paramount series and will not be able to pay the requested amount.

He also slammed his estranged spouse for her spending habits claiming that Baumgartner used his credit card to fund expenses for their ongoing divorce without his knowledge. In docs obtained by Us in July, Costner revealed he had “no choice” but to reduce Baumgartner’s credit card limit to “$30,000 a month” after he found out that his estranged wife “began charging large sums.”

Baumgartner made headlines in May when she filed for divorce from Costner after 19 years of marriage. Since the exes called it quits, they’ve engaged in an ongoing and messy legal battle over their shared home, custody, child support and more.

Following their split, Baumgartner was supposed to vacate their home within 30 days of filing for divorce per the estranged couple’s prenuptial agreement. However, the handbag designer argued that she didn’t have the funds to move out of their property with their children. At the end of June, a judge ordered that Baumgartner must vacate the residence by July 31.

While the legal battle between Costner and Baumgartner continues to grow tumultuous, a source exclusively told Us last month that things were likely to get worse between them. “For Kevin, it’s pretty cut-and-dried,” an insider revealed at the time. “Christine wanted this split, so she should abide by the terms of their prenup [stating that she] had 30 days to move out after filing for divorce. This could be a bitter court battle. Kevin’s a man of strong conviction and stubborn to the bone.”