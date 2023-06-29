Kevin Costner is claiming that estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is requesting $248,000 in monthly child support payments — which she plans on using for herself.

“Christine allocates 60 percent of expenses such as private trainer, unallocated credit card expenses, and her plastic surgery to the minor children without any explanation or basis,” read documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 28. The Yellowstone actor added that Baumgartner allegedly has “plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month” and that “the children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does.”

Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. Earlier this month, Baumgartner claimed that the Dances With Wolves star was using “public attacks” designed to “pressure me to move out without at temporary child support agreement I place,” according to legal paperwork obtained by Us at the time. However, the handbag designer stated that she cannot leave their shared home because she doesn’t have enough money to maintain her family’s current lifestyle.

“Christine understands that at some point in the future she and the children will have to move out of the family home,” the documents read. “She cannot do so at this early stage of the case because she does not have sufficient funding to secure housing that will ensure the children can maintain similar standards of living in the parties’ respective homes.”

Baumgartner went on to claim that she currently has “no personal income” as a “stay at home mom” and that a $1 million payment Costner made to her per the terms of their prenup — which was signed when the pair tied the knot in 2004 — was deposited into an account without her “consent or knowledge.” Baumgartner also stated in the filing that she has “instructed” the funds to be returned to him.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Kevin is trying to force my concession that the spousal support limitation is valid by virtue of my ‘acceptance’ of these funds,” she alleged. “I believe that Kevin’s goal is to get me to tap into this money so he can argue that I’ve waived my right to challenge the premarital agreement.”

Costner, however, stated in Wednesday’s documents that the $51,940 a month he is currently paying her for child support — plus 100 percent of the children’s health insurance, their extracurricular expenses, daughter Grace’s private school tuition and Cayden’s car costs — should be a “reasonable” amount.

Us confirmed in May that Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner after almost two decades of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Costner alleged earlier this month that Baumgartner is refusing to vacate the premises, but Baumgartner refuted the claims, with her lawyer arguing that Costner had no legal right to kick his estranged wife and their kids out of their longtime family home.

“This RFO (request for order) seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives,” John Rydell, Baumgartner’s lawyer, wrote in court documents obtained by Us at the time. “Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine.”