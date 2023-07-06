Kevin Costner‘s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has been ordered to move out of their shared home by the end of the month.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 5, Judge Thomas Anderele denied Baumgartner’s request to stay on the property until August. The model, 49, instead has until July 31 to relocate with her kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — whom she shares with Costner, 68.

The Yellowstone star stated during the hearing that he is “not at all comfortable” cohabitating with Baumgartner amid their divorce.

“My property is both my home and where I work, as discussed below. Nor do I believe it is in our children’s best interests for me and Christine to occupy the same house or property, given the allegations she has made and positions she has taken and the unfortunate tension this has caused,” Costner said. “Things between us have unfortunately deteriorated since early May, which was right after she filed for divorce. I am also concerned about what allegations she may make if we are living under the same roof for months.”

Baumgartner has reportedly remained in the house since she filed for divorce in May, citing irreconcilable differences. Costner, who filed his own paperwork one day after Baumgartner, noted at the time that the pair signed a prenuptial agreement with a clause that required her to leave their house within a month of their split.

In response, Baumgartner has continued to argue that she doesn’t have the funds to move with their children. Meanwhile, Costner claimed that Baumgartner’s presence on their property affects his ability to bring in an income.

“Christine’s stubborn refusal to leave his home materially impacts his ability to work on his current Horizon multi-film project which is in the post-production phase as to the first two films of a projected four films. His editors are already on site at the Beach Club property working; he needs to be there,” paperwork states. “Every day Kevin is not there is a day completion of the Horizon I film is delayed.”

Costner argued that it is in the duo’s best interest for Baumgartner to move out as soon as possible, adding, “Because I am no longer working on the television series Yellowstone, which was the largest source of my earnings over the past two years, my income going forward depends on timely completing and releasing Horizon films, starting with Horizon I.”

Late last month, a source gave Us an update on their messy divorce battle, explaining that things could continue to get worse between the twosome.

“For Kevin, it’s pretty cut-and-dried,” the insider shared. “Christine wanted this split, so she should abide by the terms of their prenup [stating that she] had 30 days to move out after filing for divorce. This could be a bitter court battle. Kevin’s a man of strong conviction and stubborn to the bone.”

A second insider, meanwhile, told Us that Baumgartner thinks Costner should leave the property. “Christine feels he should be the one to go,” the source noted. “She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family.”