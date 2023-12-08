In a last-minute 2023 plot twist none of Us saw coming, Kevin Costner was spotted spending time with Jewel on vacation following his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Costner, 68, and Jewel, 49, were seen getting cozy on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands while attending a tennis fundraiser for Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation. In photos published by TMZ on Friday, December 8, Costner had his arms wrapped around Jewel’s waist as she held a microphone while seemingly addressing a crowd. The pair also posed for a group photo, matching in all-white ensembles.

Costner was a guest at the event, and TMZ reported that he flew to the Caribbean with Jewel. The twosome were “flirty” throughout the visit and later left the island together, per the outlet.

Jewel gave Costner a shout-out last month in an Instagram post recapping her organization’s “incredible” accomplishment. “A little late posting,” she captioned the November 28 upload. “Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. … @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!”

Costner and Baumgartner, who tied the knot in 2004, finalized their divorce in September after a messy four-month legal battle. Baumgartner initially filed for divorce in May, which came as a shock to the pair’s inner circle.

“Everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy. … He’s been blindsided by this,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

Following a September court hearing, Costner spoke publicly for the first time about his split, telling Access Hollywood, “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at.”

He went on to detail his mixed emotions about the proceedings, adding, “It feels so bad, and we’re talking about somebody I love on the other side, I just can’t.”

Coster asserted that he “of course” still has love for Baumgartner, noting that “everybody” involved wanted the legal dispute to be over with quickly.

Before reaching their agreement, Costner and Baumgartner were locked in a lengthy back-and-forth that even included a squabble over their children’s ability to fly private. The twosome share Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. (Costner also shares Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)

Baumgartner asked for nearly $200,000 per month in child support from Costner, with her legal team claiming in an August filing that the kids should be able to “live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy when they are with their father.” Costner was temporarily ordered to pay $129,755 per month before a judge ruled in September for child support to be set at $63,209 per month.

Jewel, meanwhile, was married to rodeo star Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014. The former couple welcomed their son, Kase, in 2011.

Us has reached out to reps for both Costner and Jewel for comment regarding the status of their relationship.