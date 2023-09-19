Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have reportedly finalized their divorce after nearly 19 years of marriage.

According to multiple outlets, Baumgartner, 49, and Costner, 68, have reached a settlement four months after she filed for separation in May. Further details about the agreement have not been made public.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2004, share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. (Costner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)

Costner reacted to Baumgartner’s divorce filing in May, noting in a statement via his rep, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the divorce is Costner’s “worst nightmare” and that he is “apparently still trying to save his marriage.”

Baumgartner’s filing came as a shock to Costner’s inner circle as well, with a second source telling Us, “Everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy, so it’s all surprising. He truly loves her and is trying to get her back. He’s been blindsided by this.”

After nearly two decades together, Costner’s busy career seemingly contributed to their marital problems.

“Christine wasn’t happy with Yellowstone‘s schedule delays because it caused him to miss so much time with his family,” a third insider explained to Us, calling it “one of the reasons” for the divorce. The source noted that Costner was “on the fence about doing the show” — which films in Utah and Montana — from the beginning.

“He had to be convinced to do the project,” the insider shared. “There were months of discussions with Kevin and his family before he did it. He didn’t want to do the show without their input.”

Costner has led the western drama as rancher John Dutton since the show premiered in June 2018, but Paramount Network recently confirmed that the show will end after the second half of season 5 airs later this year. Amid his divorce proceedings, Costner hinted in June that he was concerned about being able to afford Baumgartner’s lofty child support demands while no longer “under contract” for Yellowstone.

Baumgartner initially requested $248,000 per month in child support from her ex. A temporary order required Costner to pay $129,755 per month, but at their September 1 hearing, the judge set the payments at $63,209 per month.

Costner spoke out about his divorce at the time, telling reporters outside the courthouse, “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at.” When asked whether he still “has love” for Baumgartner, he replied, “Of course,” adding that he thinks “everybody” involved wanted the legal battle to resolve quickly.