Celebrity News

Jewel’s Dating History: Sean Penn, Ty Murray, Kevin Costner and More

By
Jewel Dating History
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Jewel has captured the hearts of many stars over the years.

The singer famously dated Sean Penn and Chris Douglas at the height of her career in the 90s. However, Jewel thought she found The One when she settled down with Ty Murray. The musician and the rodeo cowboy wed in 2008 after nearly ten years of dating.

In 2014, Jewel and Murray divorced after six years of marriage. Following her breakup, the Grammy winner decided to channel her heartbreak into her work.

“It’s funny, most people go through a divorce and are like, ‘Why didn’t I just get drunk and have meaningless sex?’” she told Time in September 2015. “And I write a memoir and a heartbreaking record, peel off every scab I’ve ever healed and stick my finger in them and write about it. That’s how I dealt with it. But I think it was the best thing I could have done.”

Jewel moved on with quarterback Charlie Whitehurst in 2015 but the twosome called it quits in 2017. In 2023, she and Kevin Costner began dating after his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Keep scrolling to see Jewel’s dating history:

In this article

1425332470jewel 206

Jewel
Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner
1251207053sean_penn_290x206

Sean Penn

Ty Murray

