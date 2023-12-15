Jewel has captured the hearts of many stars over the years.

The singer famously dated Sean Penn and Chris Douglas at the height of her career in the 90s. However, Jewel thought she found The One when she settled down with Ty Murray. The musician and the rodeo cowboy wed in 2008 after nearly ten years of dating.

In 2014, Jewel and Murray divorced after six years of marriage. Following her breakup, the Grammy winner decided to channel her heartbreak into her work.

“It’s funny, most people go through a divorce and are like, ‘Why didn’t I just get drunk and have meaningless sex?’” she told Time in September 2015. “And I write a memoir and a heartbreaking record, peel off every scab I’ve ever healed and stick my finger in them and write about it. That’s how I dealt with it. But I think it was the best thing I could have done.”

Jewel moved on with quarterback Charlie Whitehurst in 2015 but the twosome called it quits in 2017. In 2023, she and Kevin Costner began dating after his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

