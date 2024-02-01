Kevin Costner is beginning the new month with a new addition to his family.

The Yellowstone star, 69, revealed via Instagram on Thursday, February 1, that his new roommate is a puppy, and he’s very happy with his canine friend.

“Newest addition to the family,” Costner captioned a series of pics with his pooch. “I’m already in love with this special guy.”

In one photo, the pup is running outside as Costner leans on his truck, and in another, the two-time Oscar winner snuggles the dog. Costner also captured his puppy in a solo shot.

The good news comes four months after Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce in September 2023 after nearly 19 years of marriage.

After dating for four years, the duo tied the knot in September 2004 at Costner’s ranch in Aspen, Colorado. Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce in May 2023, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The former couple share three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994. They share three children: daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 37, and son Joe, 36. He also has a son Liam, 26, with his former partner Bridget Rooney.

Baumgartner has since moved on with financier Josh Connor, who was previously her and Costner’s neighbor. She was spotted with Connor last summer before she finalized her divorce, but an insider told Us last month that Baumgartner insists the pair’s relationship only turned romantic “relatively recently.”

Costner gave a coy response when asked about their romance.

“I don’t have a next-door neighbor,” he told a photographer on January 25 when asked whether he had any thoughts on Baumgartner dating his “neighbor,” according to footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight. When the paparazzo attempted to reframe the question, Costner declined to respond further.

Last month, an insider exclusively told Us that Costner had a hunch there were sparks between his ex-wife and Connor before they went public with their romance.

“Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh,” the insider told Us. “Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room.”

As for Costner, a second source told Us in December 2023 that he has been quietly dating singer Jewel for some time after forming a friendship. “Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great,” the insider shared. “They check a lot of boxes for each other.”

The pair were recently spotted together in Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. The source added that the twosome bonded over their shared love of music before “organically” taking things to the next level — but aren’t putting any “pressure or expectation” on the relationship.

“He’s really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she’s very much a part of that country-and-western world,” the source explained. “Some of their mutual friends joke how it’s surprising they didn’t get together years ago.”