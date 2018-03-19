Kevin Federline ‘Flatly Rejected’ Britney and Jamie Spears’ Child Support Proposal

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is prepared to take his request for more child support money to court after rejecting her team’s proposal, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

A source close to the insider told Us: “Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons.” The insider added this likely won’t be “resolved without a court intervention.”

And that’s exactly what happened. “Jamie and Britney Spears sent a response to Kevin’s request for an increase to his child support payments, to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. The proposal was basically the same amount of money that he is getting now, so Kevin has flatly rejected it,” the source said, adding that Federline will be requesting “a once yearly income and expense declaration from Britney including most recent tax returns filed” so his team can come up with a number based on that.

K-Fed’s request comes after Spears’ Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, became extremely successful and grossed more than $137 million during the show’s four-year run, according to Billboard.

“Meeting with Jamie Spears, along with his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin laid out the reasons why he was requesting the increase for child support payments,” the source said. “Kevin is tremendously disappointed that the offer was rejected, but is prepared to proceed.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the 36-year-old pop superstar tells Us: “This is causing Britney a tremendous amount of stress [because] Kevin does indeed have full physical and legal custody of the boys. She just wants this resolved as quickly as possible.” But she’s not ready to give in due to worry that this could be a revolving door situation. The insider added, “The cause for concern is that Kevin is given an increase this time, what is going to stop him from coming back the next time Britney signs another big deal, wanting a piece of that?”

As previously reported, the 39-year-old former backup dancer’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan sent a letter to his ex-wife’s team that outlined why Federline should receive more than the $20,000 monthly payment he gets now. The monetary compensation would be to “recognize the sacrifices he has made because he has gone above and beyond what most people would do in this situation,” a source told Us Weekly in February.

The couple — who wed in 2004 and divorced in 2007 — are parents of sons Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11. The “Toxic” singer lost sole physical and legal custody the boys in 2008 after a much-publicized breakdown, which left her placed under the care of her father, Jamie, as conservator.

