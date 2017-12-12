Parenthood looks good on Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish. The couple attended the Hollywood premiere of the actor’s new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Monday, December 11, for their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their son, Kenzo, in November.

Hart, 38, rocked a modern black suit with white details, while Parrish, 33, looked stunning in a sleeveless black bodice and a matching skirt that featured a high slit. She matched her red lipstick with the color of her nails and carried a white Chanel clutch.

Ahead of the premiere, the stand-up comedian opened up about his experience shooting the Jumanji sequel with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black. “Hawaii was special,” he told Us Weekly. “Dwayne was very adamant on shooting there. He’s from there. The knowledge, the background that comes with Hawaii … there is a nice, spiritual vibe of positivity.”

Hart also had a message for the people of Hawaii. “Thank you for opening your arms and letting us come there and be in your backyard the way we were,” he said. “We were there for almost three months filming in the jungle. We were very much on those streets a lot, with camera trucks, large crews. When people allow you to come into your space and do it in a welcoming manner, you have to nod to them and be appreciative.”

The Get Hard actor hopes his success will continue with his latest film. “I’ve been fortunate to work with amazing people, studios and directors,” he told Us and other reporters. “Hopefully within the longevity of my career, I can continue to put myself in these types of situations and find great products and have amazing productions and people who back those ideas.”

Hart and Parrish, who tied the knot in August 2016, welcomed Kenzo on November 21. He is also the father of daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 10, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

