Kevin Jonas has revealed he has undergone surgery to remove a cancerous mole from his forehead.

Jonas, 36, shared his experience online on Tuesday, June 11, in an effort to heighten vigilance around regular skin checks.

“So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head,” Jonas said in a candid Instagram video. The star was speaking from an examination table, just prior to the surgery taking place. “Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that is starting to grow and now I have to get surgery to remove it. So here we go.”

Jonas is seen positioning the camera to reveal the mole, which is located just beneath his hairline, before he switches the camera off briefly.

When the clip resumes, a hand is seen slowing peeling a bandage away from the area, of which Jonas conceals further with a shocked face-emoji. Jonas then pulls his own shocked facial expression before the video stops once again.

In the final portion of the clip, Kevin is seen in a vehicle explaining what’s next.

“Alright, I’m all done. Now it’s time to heal. Heading home,” he tells the camera. “Make sure to get those moles checked, people.”

To reiterate the star’s message, he also captioned the post with, “Friendly reminder to get your moles checked.”

Fans were quick to share their relief over Kevin’s successful surgery, writing in the comments, “You just scared us a bunch!!!,” while another user wrote, “Praying for you!!! Glad you are ok.”

The momentary health scare comes after a solid week of fun within the musician’s household as Jonas’ 10-year-old daughter, Alena, recently dressed up as her father — much to his amusement.

Jonas, who is married to Danielle Jonas, with whom he shares Alena and daughter Valentina, 7, posted a side-by-side photo of himself and Alena to X on Thursday, June 6.

“When your daughter dresses up as you for New Jersey day,” he captioned the post, which featured Alena nailing her dad’s style, dressed in double denim and sporting a brown curly wig.

Jonas’ diagnosis follows a string of celebrities who have revealed they too have found basal cell carcinoma through professional skin checks.

Richard Simmons revealed via Facebook in March that he found the same cancer, in the form of a bump under his eye. Just a few days prior, Christie Brinkley shared via Instagram that “we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early” and was able to find “great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior.”