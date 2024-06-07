Kevin Jonas’ 10-year-old daughter, Alena, recently dressed up as him, making a strong case for herself to be the fourth Jonas Brothers member.

Jonas, 36, took to X on Thursday, June 6, to share a side-by-side photo of himself and Alena, both rocking identical ensembles of denim-on-denim. “When your daughter dresses up as you for New Jersey day,” the musician captioned the post, which featured Alena nailing her dad’s style, down to a brown curly wig.

Fans couldn’t get enough of her hilarious costume, with one X user writing, “Queen behavior as always!” Another added, “You’re so lucky she didn’t pick your flat iron hair and scarves phase.”

It’s only fitting that the mini Jonas dressed up like a rock star. She’s already shown signs of following in her dad’s footsteps, as seen in a sweet 2019 Instagram video. “Just a little rehearsal before bed,” Jonas captioned the footage, which showed his daughter shimmying behind a toy microphone in a pair of blue pajamas and fuzzy white boots.

Alena’s little sister, Valentina, who was 2 at the time, helped accompany her sibling, sitting down in front of a toy piano and swaying from side to side.

Kevin and his wife, Danielle Jonas, welcomed Alena in 2009 and Valentina five years later. In 2022, the couple celebrated their love of the arts with a picture book titled There’s a Rock Concert in My Bedroom, which explores the joys of music and power of family.

“Music has always been a foundational creative outlet in our family,” the couple told People in a joint statement. “Now our daughters, Alena and Valentina, enrich our lives in ways we could have never anticipated. The love and care they show each other on a daily basis inspired this story and we are so proud to share how these girls not only uplift us and each other, but are creative, caring rock stars in their own right.”

Despite Alena’s musical passion, Kevin emphasized that he would never push his daughter into a career in the industry — and he would be sure to keep it real about the realities of the work.

“If she told me she wanted to be in the music industry or the entertainment business one day, I would help her fulfill her dreams,” he told the outlet. “But only if they were her dreams and not mine. I’d tell her the good and the bad, but I would never push her.”