Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (‘I Love to Moisturize’)

By
Kevin O Leary 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me
Kevin O’Leary. Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kevin O’Leary is letting Us in on his business! The investor on Shark Tank, 66, opened up with 25 things you might not know about him — including his favorite hobbies outside of work, his craziest fan experience and the scariest moment of his life. Read on to learn more about the businessman.

1. I try to keep it healthy when I can [by eating a lot of] nuts and raw vegetables. I don’t eat carbs in the evening.

2. I’d love to host my own game show one day.

3. The scariest moment of my life was when I took the plunge and decided that I wanted to be my own boss for the rest of my life. I haven’t looked back since.

4. My policy on fear is similar to my policy on regret — I refuse to live in either.

5. My favorite subject in school was environmental studies.

6. I’ve traveled all over the world but nothing beats being at [my] cottage with my family.

7. If I [wasn’t a businessman], I’d be a photographer or chef.

8. I make a fantastic Mediterranean salad with za’atar spice, served alongside sous vide tenderloin.

9. I couldn’t live without M.C. Squares reusable sticky notes in my home office. I invested in them on Shark Tank and love [that] they’re sustainable.

10. The most wonderful thing [to me] is a healthy family.

11. My favorite ice cream is Perfectly Chocolate vegan ice cream from Craig’s in Los Angeles. You’ll never believe it’s vegan once you taste it.

12. I [once] met Bullseye the bull terrier — a.k.a. the Target dog.

Kevin O Leary 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me
Kevin O’Leary on ‘Shark Tank’. YouTube

13. The best piece of advice I’ve gotten is: Don’t worry about what you want to be, worry about what you want to do.

14. The only thing I remember about my first investment is that I lost a lot of money.

15. The only Shark I’d bring to a deserted island is [myself].

16. I’m a big investor in psychedelics.

17. I have [swam] with sharks.

18. I love to moisturize. It’s my favorite self-care treatment.

19. I’m excited to film my [upcoming] show on CNBC. We’re going to help people all across America solve their money disputes.

20. The strangest thing I’ve seen pitched on Shark Tank is the Ionic Ear, a surgically implanted Bluetooth device in your ear.

21. A man once stopped me in the men’s room at the airport to tell me he’d been waiting for years to tell me I’m an a—hole. It was a great experience.

22. My watch collection is my biggest splurge!

23. My daughter, Savannah, is a brilliant film producer, director and editor. My son, Trevor, is an engineer at Tesla. Neither of them are getting my watches when I die.

24. My favorite thing about being a parent is watching my kids develop their own passions and talents.

25. My late mother, Georgette, [was] the most influential person in my life. She taught me everything I know about investing.

Shark Tank airs on ABC Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

