Kevin O Leary 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Kevin O’Leary is letting Us in on his business! The investor on Shark Tank, 66, opened up with 25 things you might not know about him — including his favorite hobbies outside of work, his craziest fan experience and the scariest moment of his life. Read on to learn more about the businessman.

1. I try to keep it healthy when I can [by eating a lot of] nuts and raw vegetables. I don’t eat carbs in the evening.

2. I’d love to host my own game show one day.

3. The scariest moment of my life was when I took the plunge and decided that I wanted to be my own boss for the rest of my life. I haven’t looked back since.

4. My policy on fear is similar to my policy on regret — I refuse to live in either.

5. My favorite subject in school was environmental studies.

6. I’ve traveled all over the world but nothing beats being at [my] cottage with my family.

7. If I [wasn’t a businessman], I’d be a photographer or chef.

8. I make a fantastic Mediterranean salad with za’atar spice, served alongside sous vide tenderloin.

9. I couldn’t live without M.C. Squares reusable sticky notes in my home office. I invested in them on Shark Tank and love [that] they’re sustainable.

10. The most wonderful thing [to me] is a healthy family.

11. My favorite ice cream is Perfectly Chocolate vegan ice cream from Craig’s in Los Angeles. You’ll never believe it’s vegan once you taste it.

12. I [once] met Bullseye the bull terrier — a.k.a. the Target dog.

13. The best piece of advice I’ve gotten is: Don’t worry about what you want to be, worry about what you want to do.

14. The only thing I remember about my first investment is that I lost a lot of money.

15. The only Shark I’d bring to a deserted island is [myself].

16. I’m a big investor in psychedelics.

17. I have [swam] with sharks.

18. I love to moisturize. It’s my favorite self-care treatment.

19. I’m excited to film my [upcoming] show on CNBC. We’re going to help people all across America solve their money disputes.

20. The strangest thing I’ve seen pitched on Shark Tank is the Ionic Ear, a surgically implanted Bluetooth device in your ear.

21. A man once stopped me in the men’s room at the airport to tell me he’d been waiting for years to tell me I’m an a—hole. It was a great experience.

22. My watch collection is my biggest splurge!

23. My daughter, Savannah, is a brilliant film producer, director and editor. My son, Trevor, is an engineer at Tesla. Neither of them are getting my watches when I die.

24. My favorite thing about being a parent is watching my kids develop their own passions and talents.

25. My late mother, Georgette, [was] the most influential person in my life. She taught me everything I know about investing.

Shark Tank airs on ABC Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.