Calls for celebration! Kevin Smith reflected on his inspiring weight loss journey on his birthday and opened up about the hardships he’s faced along the way.

“Today, August 2nd, 2018, I am 48 years old. This is me leaning against the wall that changed my life,” the comedian captioned an Instagram photo of himself leaning against the wall of the store where his 1994 movie Clerks filmed. “Speaking of life, I almost didn’t make it out alive this year. So in the words of the great Dante Hicks ‘I’m not even supposed to be here today!’ If you’re looking to get me a cheap but meaningful gift? Help me green light my new show #hollyweed (link in my bio)! #KevinSmith #birthday #rstvideo #quickstop #newjersey #leonardo.”

Smith made headlines in February after suffering a heart attack. The director, who has since lost more than 43 lbs with the help of Weight Watchers, previously revealed a shocking detail about the incident exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Even though they tell me I had a heart attack, I didn’t feel like I was in pain, so I never panicked,” he told Us in April. “I was super f—king calm. After I got to the hospital, I said to [my doctor], ‘Hey man, I hate to admit this, but I was blazed as f—k the day I had the heart attack.’”

To Smith’s surprise, his doctors assured him that smoking marijuana likely saved his life “because when you tell a person they’re having a heart attack … it’s compounding by panic.” But during the ordeal, Smith was “stable as a table.”

