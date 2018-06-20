Living his best life! Kevin Smith was overcome with emotion upon realizing that he no longer needs to shop at a store specializing in plus size apparel.

“Visited the @destinationxl I’ve been going to for over a decade. Since I’ve lost weight, I was looking to get some new jeans,” the 47-year-old filmmaker, who has dropped more than 43 lbs since suffering a heart attack in February, captioned an Instagram photo of himself at DXL Men’s Apparel on Wednesday, June 20. “But I was shocked and delighted to hear, ‘We’re a speciality store. We don’t carry jeans that small.’ I nearly cried. I’ve lost too much weight to buy jeans at a Big & Tall store! And let’s face it: tall was never my issue!!”

Smith, who partnered with Weight Watchers to achieve his weight-loss goals, expressed his gratitude to the company for helping him adopt a healthier lifestyle. “This @weightwatchers Ambassador was so happy, he bought a few suit jackets to celebrate! Feeling fitter, not bitter! #KevinSmith #wwambassador #weightwatchers #newclothes #freestyleeffect.”

The exciting news comes one week after the Clerks director revealed he is closing in on his goal of losing 50 lbs. Smith disclosed a shocking detail about his weight-loss journey while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in April.

“Weed kind of actually works, believe it or not, as an appetitive suppressant to some degree,” he told Us of his experience smoking marijuana. “I don’t get the munchies … It just didn’t have that effect on me. I would smoke instead of eating. That became gratifying. Same way that I need to feel good, I was like, ‘You know what? I feel good smoking. Skip the cake and just have yourself a smoke.’”

Additionally, Smith’s general physician and cardiologist told him that cannabis likely saved his life as he was under the influence while having a heart attack, which altered his state of mind.

“Even though they tell me I had a heart attack, I didn’t feel like I was in pain, so I never panicked,” he previously told Us. “I was super f—king calm. After I got to the hospital, I said to [my doctor], ‘Hey man, I hate to admit this, but I was blazed as f—k the day I had the heart attack.’”

His doctors told him that the drug likely helped him remain stable during a very stressful ordeal.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!