Kevin Smith is celebrating a weight loss milestone as he pursues a healthier lifestyle following a massive heart attack earlier this year.

“This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS!” the 48-year-old director announced on Instagram on Sunday, August 26.

He continued: “Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me ‘The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.’ Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205.”

After noting this is the lightest he’s been since high school, Smith quipped, “My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195!”

The Clerks director also thanked his daughter, actress Harley Quinn Smith, whom he describes as a “little vegan astronaut” who “explored this meatless/milkless galaxy” ahead of him.

“Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid,” he revealed. “So this wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables).”

Smith suffered the near-fatal heart attack on February 25 at a comedy show in Glendale, California. “I didn’t think I was having a heart attack,” the filmmaker exclusively told Us Weekly two months later. “I was sweaty, I thought I couldn’t catch my breath, I felt nauseated, but I didn’t think of those as heart attack symptoms.”

Now that he’s on the mend, he’s grateful to his fans for their kindness and encouragement.

“Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it,” he explained in the Instagram post. “An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone’s life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went!”

