Kevin Smith took to Facebook Live on Tuesday, February 27, to share an update on his health after he suffered a near-fatal heart attack two nights earlier at a comedy club in Glendale, California.

In the 19-minute video, the filmmaker, 47, spoke to his fans from a hospital bed and recounted the minutes leading up to the massive scare, which he initially thought was a reaction to drinking bad milk.

“I went and found a couch and I laid down on the couch … and I couldn’t get comfortable, which is weird for me. I can get comfortable anywhere,” he recalled. “And then I started feeling pressure on my chest, but not like, you know, ‘There’s an elephant on my chest!’ I just couldn’t catch my breath. Honestly, I was never really in pain. … I never in a million years thought it was [a] heart attack.”

When Smith arrived at Glendale Adventist Medical Center, he faced another issue. “My biggest fear in life: Death, No. 1. No 2: People seeing my d–k,” he joked. “I’ve gone out of my way my whole life to not let my d–k be f–king seen. Never wanted to go to a hospital or a doctor for that very reason. Don’t want to be judged, obviously small.”

The Clerks producer’s doctor put in a stent after finding that his left anterior descending (LAD) artery was “100 percent blocked,” Smith said. “And bam, here I am. Dude literally saved my life.”

Smith then gave a shout-out to Chris Pratt, who sent his well wishes via Twitter. “Poor Chris Pratt, one of my favorite actors on the planet, f–king put up a nice tweet where he’s just like, ‘Hey, man, I don’t know you that much but I love Clerks and I’m praying for you,’” the comedian explained. “Apparently some people were like, ‘F–k your prayers’ and attacked him. … Please don’t fight over stuff like that. It’s a waste of time. Whether you’re religious or not, someone saying, ‘I’ll pray for you,’ it’s good intentions.”

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith ended his Facebook Live session with an emotional message for his loved ones. “I didn’t want to die — don’t get me wrong — but I was like, ‘Well, if the ferryman comes tonight, I got to pay him,’” he said. “What a ride it’s been. What an incredible f–king ride.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!