Kevin Smith isn’t missing a beat when it comes to his second chance at life. One month after he suffered a near-fatal heart attack, he’s updating fans on the progress of his health — and revealing that he’s thankful, in a way, for the scare.

The 47-year-old film director took to Twitter on Friday, March 30, to reveal that he’s well on his way to the goal his doctor set for him.

“Down 26 pounds today! Started March 8th and now 4 weeks later, I’ve lost a small child worth of weight!” he captioned a selfie. “Doc told me to lose 50 pounds and I’m now over halfway to that goal! Ironically, this heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to my health!”

As previously reported, Smith revealed his health scare in late February in a Twitter post from the hospital. “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”),” he wrote alongside a picture of himself hooked up to medical tubes. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!

Earlier this month, the Clerks director celebrated life at the happiest place on Earth — Disneyland — alongside his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith and 18-year-old daughter Harley.

He documented the celebration in a heartfelt Instagram post. “You just survived a heart attack! What do you wanna do next? “I’m going to @disneyland!” Yesterday we took a family trip together for the first time in years to the happiest place on Earth, to celebrate my still being alive (and to do research)!” he captioned the pic. “We spent 7 hours going on every ride in the park except Splash Mountain and Dumbo (both closed for repairs), the Tea Cups, and the Indiana Jones adventure.”

Smith also mentioned that the theme park is near and dear to his heart, noting that “when we first moved to California in 2002, Jen and I would bring a young @harleyquinnsmith to @disney at least once a month.” He added, “so yesterday’s trip to the #magickingdom was not only good for the heart, it was good for the soul!”

