A second chance. Kevin Smith is committed to staying healthy after he suffered a “massive” heart attack two months ago.

“Same dude, different day. Pic on the left, is from nearly 10 years ago, at Zack & Miri premiere. Pic on the right is minutes ago,” the 47-year-old filmmaker captioned the before and after photos on Wednesday, April 18.

“I was in Manhattan yesterday — a city that’s legendary for its amazing variety of food and eating options, where you could dine out here every night your entire life and never have to eat at the same restaurant twice. It’s a land of food glorious food,” he continued. “But I’m on a diet. So even though they served what looked like an amazing buttercream cake at the @amc_tv event I went to last night, I didn’t indulge.”

The Clerks director revealed that he will even use the before and after photos as inspiration to keep his diet on track.

“And next time I gotta stare down a meal the old me would’ve inhaled, I’ll look at these two images of me out of control and me under control,” Smith wrote. “It’ll help keep the cake on the plate instead of in my maw. #KevinSmith #FitterButBitter #diet.”

As previously reported, Smith revealed that he nearly lost his life back in February after he had a heart attack backstage before a comedy show in Los Angeles.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’),” he tweeted at the time. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

Smith first showed off his weight loss last month on social media. He told his followers that he was down 26 pounds, and revealed he was following the potato diet that helped magician Penn Jillette lose 100 pounds.

“Down 26 pounds today! Started March 8th and now 4 weeks later, I’ve lost a small child worth of weight!” Smith wrote alongside a selfie. “Doc told me to lose 50 pounds and I’m now over halfway to that goal! Ironically, this heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to my health!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!